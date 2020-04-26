New coronavirus cases in South Africa announced, Gauteng’s active cases decline

The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers which shows that South Africa now has 4,546 coronavirus cases. This is a daily increase of 185.

A total of 168,643 tests have been conducted in the country, with 7,639 tests done over the last day.

There was 1 more death attributed to COVID-19 in the Western Cape, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa to 87.

The department also provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province. This is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers Western Cape 1,608 Gauteng 1,331 KwaZulu-Natal 863 Eastern Cape 535 Free State 110 Limpopo 31 North West 28 Mpumalanga 23 Northern Cape 17

Gauteng’s active cases decline

An encouraging sign is that the number of active coronavirus cases in Gauteng has declined since its peak of 794 on 9 April.

On 25 April Gauteng has recorded 1,304 COVID-19 cases in Gauteng since the pandemic arrived on local shores.

Good news is that 855 people who tested positive previously have recovered, which brings the number of active cases to 449.

This means the number of reported recoveries over the past two weeks has been much higher than the number of new cases.

It should be noted that the number of recoveries is only sporadically reported while the number of new cases is reported on a daily basis.

The erratic recovery reporting means the graph of active cases, provided below, may look somewhat strange. The overall downward trend, however is what should be focused on.

Lockdown is working

There has been a much lower-than-expected growth in COVID-19 infections in South Africa, which many people put down to the quick action from the government.

At this stage the number of coronavirus cases is still lower than the government’s estimate of between 4,000 and 5,000 total cases by 2 April.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the lower numbers are a result of closing South Africa’s borders quickly, quarantining inbound travellers, enforcing a lockdown, and preventing mass gatherings.

The lower infection rate has allowed the government to start to ease the current strict lockdown rules.

The country is currently at level 5 under its newly launched 5-level COVID-19 alert system. This means drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus.

On Friday 1 May the country will move to level 4, which will allow some activities to resume, but under strict conditions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma highlighted that South Africa is still under lockdown, albeit with less stringent rules.

People must therefore still remain at home and are not allowed to visit family and friends, or travel freely.

All gatherings apart from funerals and work remain prohibited. This includes conferences, entertainment venues, cinemas, and theatres.

Exercising will now be allowed under strict conditions, but gyms, running clubs, and sports clubs remain closed.

It will also now be mandatory to wear a cloth mask when you leave your home, and strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work.