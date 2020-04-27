Bad news for Durban – Why it may remain on Level 5 lockdown

eThekwini Municipality, which contains Durban, may stay on level 5 lockdown from 1 May 2020.

This is despite a countrywide shift from level 5 to level 4, owing to the need to start reopening South Africa’s economy.

Speaking to the media, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said eThekwini is likely to remain under the stricter lockdown level due to the high number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

“As things stand, it looks like eThekwini will still remain under stricter lockdown regulations compared to other districts, unless there is a drastic change in the coming days,” said Zikalala.

He added that eThekwini is reporting over 10 new cases per day, and is contributing to most of the new cases reported in the province.

High number of deaths

Based on statistics from the Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal also has a high number of deaths based on the total number of confirmed cases.

This is evident when compared to statistics from Gauteng and the Western Cape.

As of 26 April, the three provinces reported the following numbers.

Province Total Cases Recoveries Deaths KwaZulu–Natal 863 241 29 Western Cape 1,608 236 33 Gauteng 1,331 843 8

Zikalala said they have started an investigation with the Department of Health to see why eThekwini was being particularly affected by the virus.

Additionally, Zikalala said a worrying number of healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province. As of 26 April, the total was 121.

Economic impact

Many economists and business leaders are warning that South Africa faces an economic crisis due to the prolonged and strict lockdown in the country.

One of these economists is Mike Schussler, who recently discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Schussler predicts there can be anywhere between 1.3 million and 2 million jobs could be lost in South Africa because of the coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdowns.

This will drive the expanded unemployment rate up to 48% from the current 38%. Schussler added that 50% is also a clear possibility.

COVID-19 national statistics

eNCA broadcast