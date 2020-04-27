Lockdown Rules – South Africa versus UK, Australia and New Zealand

South Africa recently launched its new 5-level COVID-19 alert system, which provides details on which activities will be allowed at each level.

South Africa is currently at level 5, which means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

On 1 May the country will move to level 4, which will allow some activities to resume – but under strict conditions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma highlighted that South Africa is still under lockdown, albeit with less stringent rules.

People must therefore still remain at home and are not allowed to visit family and friends, or travel freely.

This is a similar system to New Zealand’s 4-level alert system, which specifies measures to be taken at each level.

New Zealand has been under a strict four-week lockdown since 25 March, but will move to level 3 tomorrow.

At level 3, working from home is still recommended, but schools and many businesses, including ecommerce, will be allowed to reopen.

South Africa’s extended lockdown

South Africa declared a state of disaster in mid-March and implemented a 3-week lockdown on 27 March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government then announced a 2-week extension to the lockdown, which means that South Africans will have been locked down for 5 weeks.

The World Health Organization has commended South Africa for acting swiftly and for following scientific advice to delay the spread of the virus.

There is, however, a big price to pay. South Africa’s economy is suffering and many households have run out of money.

A study by the Human Sciences Research Council showed 63% of South Africans will struggle to pay their bills because of the lockdown.

58% of South Africans are concerned about having enough money to feed their family and 45% said the lockdown is putting their jobs at risk.

Unsurprisingly, the extended lockdown has lost widespread support.

A nationwide poll conducted by Victory Research showed strong support of 77% when the lockdown was first announced.

This support recently plummeted to only 38% – a clear indication that people now want to go back to work and get on with their lives.

Lockdown rules comparison

A few of the prominent complaints related to the lockdown are the restrictions on jogging and banning the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

Many people also feel the restrictions on ecommerce, deliveries, and manufacturing mean “the cure is worse than the disease”.

A side-by-side comparison of lockdown rules in South Africa, the UK, Australia and New Zealand show that people have a point.

South Africa is the only country with an outright ban on outside exercise. The sale of cigarettes and alcohol is also allowed in the other countries under lockdown.

Here is a look at how the basic lockdown rules compare in South Africa, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.