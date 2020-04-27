The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa.

South Africa has recorded a total of 4,793 cases, up from 4,546 cases the day before.

178,470 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in the country, with 9,827 done in the past 24 hours.

Three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 90.

The latest deaths were:

A 79-year-old man with multiple comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease.

A 58-year-old man who was HIV positive and obese.

A 54-year-old man who had diabetes.

Provincial breakdown

The department also provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province. This is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers Western Cape 1,737 Gauteng 1,353 KwaZulu-Natal 902 Eastern Cape 588 Free State 111 Limpopo 31 North West 28 Mpumalanga 26 Northern Cape 17

Lockdown damage

Business organisation Sakeliga has stated that South Africa’s current lockdown regulations are “fatally flawed” and need to be changed.

Sakeliga made the statement as part of its submission to the government on proposed COVID-19 restrictions, public consultations, and regulations.

“Sakeliga is concerned that, more than six weeks since the initial declaration of a state of disaster on 15 March, the public consultation process lacks essential elements,” it said.

This includes no new draft regulations to comment on in terms of the 5-level lockdown system, and the model which will determine the level of restrictions in place not being made available.