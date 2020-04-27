Latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa

27 April 2020

The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa.

South Africa has recorded a total of 4,793 cases, up from 4,546 cases the day before.

178,470 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in the country, with 9,827 done in the past 24 hours.

Three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 90.

The latest deaths were:

  • A 79-year-old man with multiple comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease.
  • A 58-year-old man who was HIV positive and obese.
  • A 54-year-old man who had diabetes.

Provincial breakdown

The department also provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province. This is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers
Western Cape 1,737
Gauteng 1,353
KwaZulu-Natal 902
Eastern Cape 588
Free State 111
Limpopo 31
North West 28
Mpumalanga 26
Northern Cape 17

Lockdown damage

Business organisation Sakeliga has stated that South Africa’s current lockdown regulations are “fatally flawed” and need to be changed.

Sakeliga made the statement as part of its submission to the government on proposed COVID-19 restrictions, public consultations, and regulations.

“Sakeliga is concerned that, more than six weeks since the initial declaration of a state of disaster on 15 March, the public consultation process lacks essential elements,” it said.

This includes no new draft regulations to comment on in terms of the 5-level lockdown system, and the model which will determine the level of restrictions in place not being made available.

