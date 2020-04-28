More will die due to poverty than the coronavirus – Economist on lockdown system

The gradual opening of industries using the government’s five-level alert system is not the best approach for restarting the economy after the 35-day lockdown.

This is the view of economists Dawie Roodt and Mike Schüssler, who urged that more industries be allowed to operate as soon as possible.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 23 April that South Africa would use a five-level alert system that indicates which restrictions are in effect.

Each level determines which industries and companies are able to operate, in many instances under strict health control measures.

Starting 1 May, South Africa will enter level 4.

This means that many businesses will not be allowed to return to normal operation at the start of the new month.

The damage is done and will continue

Roodt said although it is positive the economy is being opened up slightly, the move should have come earlier.

It will not be enough to effectively counteract the damage already inflicted, he added.

“I think it’s too late, we should have started doing this a long time ago, weeks ago,” Roodt said.

“The damage done to this economy is absolutely horrible.”

Schüssler stated that based on questions he has received, the alert system was perhaps even too complex for “clever people”.

According to him, the original 21-day lockdown was perhaps manageable, but with every week the lockdown was extended, the impact worsened dramatically.

“Three weeks was our limit, I think. Five weeks is really a stretch, but actually entering week six and probably seven is very, very bad,” he said.

Based on Schüssler’s estimates, South Africa’s economy stands to lose billions each day at various alert levels.

“We will lose a further R6 billion to R9-billion a day on level 4, and about R4 billion to R7 billion at level 3,” he said.

He added that as long as the country still falls under an alert level, the economy will perform below normal. The longer this is the case, the more difficult it will be to recover.

“We will still lose at every level and that is the scary thing,” Schüssler stated.

Lockdown effects worse than virus itself

Roodt and Schüssler stated that the effects of the lockdown and the continued closure of certain industries could be more devastating to human life than the virus itself.

“I believe that more people are going to die because of an increase in poverty than people that can potentially die from this virus,” Roodt stated.

Schüssler shared how he was personally observing the lockdown’s impact on the poor, as well as family and friends.

“I am overwhelmed by beggars at any shop at present. I have had to help family and friends and many I know are closing shop and stunned by the callousness of the politicians by having race and other things put into the pot,” he said.

He further criticised the government’s punitive approach to the implementation of certain measures in particular.

“The pettiness of the government is shown when making criminals out of ordinary folk when they go for a run or buy smokes,” Schüssler said.

“The hot food story was a disgrace and saying anything good about the government ministers in general is impossible now,” he added.

The problem with “essential” services

Roodt said that selectively opening certain industries according to the determination of politicians was also not the best way to reactivate the economy.

“We leave it now to politicians and bureaucrats to decide what an essential service is and what essential goods are, when they simply do not know,” he said.

This was because “essential” services or goods can be difficult to define.

“All goods and all services are always essential, because if they are not essential, they will not exist,” Roodt stated.

He explained how emergency services such as paramedics may be allowed to operate, but the ambulances they require in carrying out their jobs also need to be maintained.

If they are not able to fix parts like wheels or change tyres, they cannot function.

This illustrates the knock-on effect and inherent interdependent nature of different industries and why “essential” may not a always be clear cut.

A better way

Schüssler advocated for opening more industries by starting at a lower alert level, possibly level 3, and doing away with the proposed daily curfew entirely.

“My feeling is we should open as much as possible as the economic fallout is going to get worse and that will hurt people, too. Not just financially, but health-wise as poor people are more prone to sickness, hunger, and malnutrition. It’s lives versus lives,” he stated.

“I would drop down to just three levels and a total exit. We now have five plus a total exit,” Schüssler said.

Additionally, he explained that level 4 should be amended to be the highest alert level, with one or two changes to the measures applicable under level 5.

“We also know that the world is starting to open and most of them have far more cases than us,” he stated.

Roodt suggested it would be best to “open everything” and only close the parts that are definitively proven to help spread the virus.

“The approach that we are currently following is that we are going to close the whole economy and open up only those sectors or parts of the economy that politicians believe we should open,” he explained.

“Our approach must be to open up the economy as wide as possible and only to close down those sorts of activities that clearly will contribute to the spread of the virus, like the congregation of a lot of people,” he said.

Both economists emphasised that it was important to protect the elderly and those especially vulnerable as long as the virus remains a threat.