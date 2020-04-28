New COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa.

The minister said they have recorded a total of 4,996 COVID-19 cases in the country. This is up from 4,793 cases the day before.

Mkhize also announced the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has reached 2,073.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by three since yesterday, and the total number of deaths stands at 93.

Impact of lockdown

The latest case numbers come days before South Africa is set to start its “level 4” lockdown – moving from the current level 5 restrictions.

The gradual opening of industries using the government’s five-level alert system is not the best approach for restarting the economy after the 35-day lockdown, however, according to economists.

Economists Dawie Roodt and Mike Schüssler urged that more industries be allowed to operate as soon as possible.

Roodt said although it is positive the economy is being opened up slightly, the move should have come earlier.

It will not be enough to effectively counteract the damage already inflicted, he added.

Schüssler stated that based on questions he has received, the alert system was perhaps even too complex for “clever people”.

According to him, the original 21-day lockdown was perhaps manageable, but with every week the lockdown was extended, the impact worsened dramatically.