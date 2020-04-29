New rules for jogging and cycling outside under level 4 lockdown

Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has unveiled new rules for outside exercise under level 4 of the COVID-19 alert system.

Any outside exercise, including jogging, cycling, and walking, is prohibited under the current level 5 lockdown rules.

This will change when the country moves to level 4 on Friday, 1 May. Exercise will then be allowed under strict conditions.

All gyms, running clubs, and sports venues will remain closed and exercising in groups will not be allowed, however.

The rules for exercise are:

All outside exercise must take place between 06:00 and 09:00 each morning – a total of 3 hours per day.

You must cycle, run, or walk within 5km of your home.

No exercise in organised groups can take place.

The table below provides an overview of the new rules for outside exercise which kick in on Friday.