A simple guide to the new level 4 lockdown rules in South Africa

Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has unveiled new rules that will kick in on Friday, 1 May, when South Africa moves to level 4 on the COVID-19 alert system.

South Africa is currently at level 5, with strict rules in place to contain the spread of the virus.

While the country will remain under lockdown under level 4, the rules will be relaxed to allow certain people to return to work and allow some activities.

Exercise under strict conditions will be allowed and restaurants can start to deliver food to people.

Many things will, however, remain prohibited. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes is still not allowed, all gatherings are banned, and bars and shebeens will remain closed.

South Africa’s borders will remain closed to international travel and no travel will be allowed between provinces, except for very specific purposes.

The public must also still stay at home, and when people leave home it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask.

Strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work and other public places.

A summary of the new lockdown rules

A summary of the new rules which will kick in under level 4 is shown below.