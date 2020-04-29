A simple guide to the new level 4 lockdown rules in South Africa

Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has unveiled new rules that will kick in on Friday, 1 May, when South Africa moves to level 4 on the COVID-19 alert system.
South Africa is currently at level 5, with strict rules in place to contain the spread of the virus.
While the country will remain under lockdown under level 4, the rules will be relaxed to allow certain people to return to work and allow some activities.
Exercise under strict conditions will be allowed and restaurants can start to deliver food to people.
Many things will, however, remain prohibited. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes is still not allowed, all gatherings are banned, and bars and shebeens will remain closed.
South Africa’s borders will remain closed to international travel and no travel will be allowed between provinces, except for very specific purposes.
The public must also still stay at home, and when people leave home it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask.
Strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work and other public places.
A summary of the new lockdown rules
A summary of the new rules which will kick in under level 4 is shown below.
|Exercise
|Jogging
|Between 06:00 and 09:00 within 5km of your home.
|Cycling
|Between 06:00 and 09:00 within 5km of your home.
|Walking
|Between 06:00 and 09:00 within 5km of your home.
|Visiting family and friends
|Not allowed.
|Curfew
|20:00 to 05:00 – Everyone without a permit must stay at home during this time.
|Travel between provinces
|Not allowed (once-off allowance for people to move from the provinces they are in to the provinces they will be working in).
|Takeaways
|Open for deliveries only between 09:00 and 20:00.
|Sit-Down Restaurants, Bars and Shebeens
|Closed
|Hotels and B&Bs
|Closed
|Domestic Workers
|Permitted to support all level 4 personnel, and live-in staff
|Postal and courier services
|Allowed
|Stores – Brick-and-mortar and ecommerce
|Food
|Allowed
|Toiletries
|Allowed
|Ecommerce
|Expanded offering
|Baby products
|Allowed
|Hairdressing and manicure products
|Allowed
|Petrol, coal, wood, paraffin and gas
|Allowed
|Airtime and electricity
|Allowed
|Personal ICT equipment
|Allowed
|Stationery and educational books
|Allowed
|Car repairs
|Emergency repairs
|Car sales
|Gradual opening
|Repairs at home
|Emergency plumbing, electrical, locksmith, roofing, and window repairs
|Hardware
|Allowed
|Clothing
|Winter and children’s clothing, shoes, and bedding
|Alcohol
|Prohibited
|Cigarettes
|Prohibited
|Electronic Cigarettes
|Prohibited
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.