A simple guide to the new level 4 lockdown rules in South Africa

29 April 2020

Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has unveiled new rules that will kick in on Friday, 1 May, when South Africa moves to level 4 on the COVID-19 alert system.

South Africa is currently at level 5, with strict rules in place to contain the spread of the virus.

While the country will remain under lockdown under level 4, the rules will be relaxed to allow certain people to return to work and allow some activities.

Exercise under strict conditions will be allowed and restaurants can start to deliver food to people.

Many things will, however, remain prohibited. The sale of alcohol and cigarettes is still not allowed, all gatherings are banned, and bars and shebeens will remain closed.

South Africa’s borders will remain closed to international travel and no travel will be allowed between provinces, except for very specific purposes.

The public must also still stay at home, and when people leave home it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask.

Strict social distancing and other rules must be adhered to at work and other public places.

A summary of the new lockdown rules

A summary of the new rules which will kick in under level 4 is shown below.

Exercise
Jogging Between 06:00 and 09:00 within 5km of your home.
Cycling Between 06:00 and 09:00 within 5km of your home.
Walking Between 06:00 and 09:00 within 5km of your home.
Visiting family and friends
Not allowed.
Curfew
20:00 to 05:00 – Everyone without a permit must stay at home during this time.
Travel between provinces
Not allowed (once-off allowance for people to move from the provinces they are in to the provinces they will be working in).
Takeaways
Open for deliveries only between 09:00 and 20:00.
Sit-Down Restaurants, Bars and Shebeens
Closed
Hotels and B&Bs
Closed
Domestic Workers
Permitted to support all level 4 personnel, and live-in staff
Postal and courier services
Allowed
Stores – Brick-and-mortar and ecommerce
Food Allowed
Toiletries Allowed
Ecommerce Expanded offering
Baby products Allowed
Hairdressing and manicure products Allowed
Petrol, coal, wood, paraffin and gas Allowed
Airtime and electricity Allowed
Personal ICT equipment Allowed
Stationery and educational books Allowed
Car repairs Emergency repairs
Car sales Gradual opening
Repairs at home Emergency plumbing, electrical, locksmith, roofing, and window repairs
Hardware Allowed
Clothing Winter and children’s clothing, shoes, and bedding
Alcohol Prohibited
Cigarettes Prohibited
Electronic Cigarettes Prohibited

