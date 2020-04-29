Biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa

The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers, which show that South Africa now has 5,350 coronavirus cases – a daily increase of 354.
This is the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period.
A total of 197,127 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country, with 11,630 tests done over the last day.
This is the highest number of tests which have been conducted in a day and is 66% higher than the number of tests performed the previous day.
There were also 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths in South Africa to 103.
The Department of Health also provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province.
This is detailed in the table below.
|Province
|Case Numbers
|Western Cape
|2,135
|Gauteng
|1,408
|KwaZulu-Natal
|956
|Eastern Cape
|630
|Free State
|113
|Limpopo
|31
|North West
|29
|Mpumalanga
|31
|Northern Cape
|17
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.