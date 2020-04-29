Biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa

The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers, which show that South Africa now has 5,350 coronavirus cases – a daily increase of 354.

This is the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period.

A total of 197,127 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country, with 11,630 tests done over the last day.

This is the highest number of tests which have been conducted in a day and is 66% higher than the number of tests performed the previous day.

There were also 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths in South Africa to 103.

The Department of Health also provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province.

This is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers Western Cape 2,135 Gauteng 1,408 KwaZulu-Natal 956 Eastern Cape 630 Free State 113 Limpopo 31 North West 29 Mpumalanga 31 Northern Cape 17

