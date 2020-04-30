Latest coronavirus cases in South Africa revealed

The Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers, which show that South Africa now has 5,647 coronavirus cases.

This is an increase of 297 cases over the figures reported yesterday

A total of 207,530 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in South Africa, and 10,403 of these were done in the last 24 hours.

The department did not announce any new figures for deaths related to COVID-19, with the South African coronavirus portal still reflecting 103 deaths at the time of writing.

The Department of Health provided a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per province.

This is detailed in the table below.

Province Number of cases Western Cape 2,342 Gauteng 1,446 KwaZulu-Natal 980 Eastern Cape 647 Free State 116 Mpumalanga 36 Limpopo 32 North West 31 Northern Cape 17 Unallocated 0

Schools to re-open during COVID-19 alert level 4

South African schools are set to re-open during level 4 of the lockdown, which will be implemented on Friday 1 May and will relax a number of the restrictions implemented during the initial phase of the national lockdown.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced today that the proposed date for Grade 7 and matric learners to return to school is 1 June 2020.

Motshekga said that the proposed calendar was still under deliberation and that it would be gazetted when it was ready.

“We are proposing that on 4 May, the sector opens,” said Motshekga. She stressed that neither learners nor teachers will need to return to school on this date.

Instead, this date will apply to a limited group of department officials who will begin preparing for the reopening of schools.

It is proposed that school management teams will return to work on 11 May to begin preparations for the school year to continue.

While Grade 7 and matric learners may begin school on 1 June, other grades will be phased in gradually as the system becomes ready for them, Motshekga said.