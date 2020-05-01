13 more deaths due to COVID-19 in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced that there are now 5,951 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa.

This is an increase of 304 cases over the figures reported yesterday.

The department also announced that there have been 13 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus in South Africa.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in South Africa to 116.

“As we have undertaken only to report fully verified deaths, we would like to indicate that there has been a delay in assessing and verifying some of those reports,” the department said.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.”

The full provincial breakdown of coronavirus cases in South Africa is below.

Province Number of cases Western Cape 2,507 Gauteng 1,507 KwaZulu-Natal 1,006 Eastern Cape 691 Free State 118 Mpumalanga 35 North West 35 Limpopo 34 Northern Cape 18

Pending disaster

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka has stated that South Africa’s economy is already “over the brink” and argued that people should be allowed to go back to work.

Speaking to The Nielsen Network, Wierzycka said the government needs to start unlocking distribution channels for businesses to survive.

“The obvious channel is online sales. Why are online sales not permitted? It is one way for small businesses to trade,” she said.

Wierzycka warned that South Africa is heading for a humanitarian crisis with people running out of food and money.

She said thousands of people are already queuing for 15 hours to get food parcels – something which has never happened in South Africa before.

“More people are going to die in this country from hunger, desperation, violence, and social unrest,” she said.

“Every day which passes we are plunging deeper into the abyss. In two weeks, we will struggle to contain the social unrest,” Wierzycka said.