The restaurants available on Uber Eats right now

From 1 May, restaurants and fast food outlets are allowed to operate in South Africa.
Only deliveries are permitted, however, and operating hours are restricted to 09:00 to 19:00.
The move to allow restaurants to open is part of the country moving from level 5 to level 4 on the new COVID-19 alert system.
These restrictions mean food delivery services like Uber Eats may be in high demand.
Many restaurants will open, some will not
Many restaurants told MyBroadband they are excited to start operating again and are now open for business.
Not all restaurants have been able to open, however, due to their “sit-down” dining model – and their lack of sales from takeaway orders.
Restaurants have stated that the national curfew which begins at 20:00 each evening means they would also need to shut down early to clean and allow staff to return home on time – often during peak trading hours.
Restaurants available on Uber Eats
To see which restaurants were open and trading for deliveries, MyBroadband used the Uber Eats app.
The app was used between 16:00 and 17:00 today – Saturday, 2 May – with several delivery addresses tested.
It must be noted that the tables below only show the restaurants which were trading on Uber Eats in these specific areas between 16:00 and 17:00.
The lists are also based on well-known and popular brands. In Cape Town, for example, dozens of restaurants were operating on Uber Eats – but were not included in the list.
Dunkeld West, Rosebank
|Restaurants in South Africa
|Restaurant
|Uber Eats
|Steers
|No
|Chicken Licken
|No
|Debonairs
|Yes
|Pizza Perfect
|No
|Burger Perfect
|No
|Pizza Hut
|No
|Andiccio24
|Yes
|Del Forno
|Yes
|Hudsons – The Burger Joint
|Yes
|Mochachos
|Yes
|Simply Asia
|Yes
|Rocomamas
|Yes
|Col’Cacchio
|Yes
|Doppio Zero
|Yes
|Roman’s Pizza
|Yes
|Salsa
|No
|Fish & Chips Co.
|Yes
|KFC
|Yes
|McDonald’s
|Yes
|Anat
|Yes
|Burger King
|No
|Spur
|No
|Wimpy
|No
|Fishaways
|No
|Turn n Tender
|No
|Tasha’s
|No
|Mugg & Bean
|No
Sea Point, Cape Town
|Restaurants in South Africa
|Restaurant
|Uber Eats
|Steers
|No
|Chicken Licken
|No
|Debonairs
|No
|Pizza Perfect
|No
|Burger Perfect
|No
|Pizza Hut
|No
|Andiccio24
|No
|Del Forno
|No
|Hudsons – The Burger Joint
|No
|Mochachos
|No
|Simply Asia
|Yes
|Rocomamas
|No
|Col’Cacchio
|No
|Doppio Zero
|No
|Roman’s Pizza
|No
|Salsa
|No
|Fish & Chips Co.
|No
|KFC
|No
|McDonald’s
|No
|Anat
|No
|Burger King
|No
|Spur
|No
|Wimpy
|No
|Fishaways
|No
|Turn n Tender
|No
|Tasha’s
|No
|Mugg & Bean
|No
Midstream Estate, Centurion
|Restaurants in South Africa
|Restaurant
|Uber Eats
|Steers
|No
|Chicken Licken
|No
|Debonairs
|No
|Pizza Perfect
|Yes
|Burger Perfect
|No
|Pizza Hut
|No
|Andiccio24
|No
|Del Forno
|No
|Hudsons – The Burger Joint
|No
|Mochachos
|No
|Simply Asia
|Yes
|Rocomamas
|No
|Col’Cacchio
|No
|Doppio Zero
|No
|Roman’s Pizza
|No
|Salsa
|No
|Fish & Chips Co.
|No
|KFC
|No
|McDonald’s
|No
|Anat
|No
|Burger King
|No
|Spur
|No
|Wimpy
|No
|Fishaways
|No
|Turn n Tender
|No
|Tasha’s
|No
|Mugg & Bean
|No
Berea, Durban
|Restaurants in South Africa
|Restaurant
|Uber Eats
|Steers
|No
|Chicken Licken
|Yes
|Debonairs
|No
|Pizza Perfect
|No
|Burger Perfect
|No
|Pizza Hut
|No
|Andiccio24
|No
|Del Forno
|No
|Hudsons – The Burger Joint
|Yes
|Mochachos
|No
|Simply Asia
|No
|Rocomamas
|No
|Col’Cacchio
|Yes
|Doppio Zero
|No
|Roman’s Pizza
|No
|Salsa
|No
|Fish & Chips Co.
|No
|KFC
|Yes
|McDonald’s
|No
|Anat
|No
|Burger King
|No
|Spur
|No
|Wimpy
|No
|Fishaways
|No
|Turn n Tender
|No
|Tasha’s
|No
|Mugg & Bean
|No
Kloof, Bedfordview
|Restaurants in South Africa
|Restaurant
|Uber Eats
|Steers
|No
|Chicken Licken
|No
|Debonairs
|Yes
|Pizza Perfect
|No
|Burger Perfect
|No
|Pizza Hut
|No
|Andiccio24
|No
|Del Forno
|No
|Hudsons – The Burger Joint
|Yes
|Mochachos
|No
|Simply Asia
|No
|Rocomamas
|No
|Col’Cacchio
|No
|Doppio Zero
|No
|Roman’s Pizza
|Yes
|Salsa
|No
|Fish & Chips Co.
|No
|KFC
|No
|McDonald’s
|No
|Anat
|No
|Burger King
|No
|Spur
|No
|Wimpy
|No
|Fishaways
|No
|Turn n Tender
|No
|Tasha’s
|No
|Mugg & Bean
|No
