The restaurants available on Uber Eats right now

2 May 2020

From 1 May, restaurants and fast food outlets are allowed to operate in South Africa.

Only deliveries are permitted, however, and operating hours are restricted to 09:00 to 19:00.

The move to allow restaurants to open is part of the country moving from level 5 to level 4 on the new COVID-19 alert system.

These restrictions mean food delivery services like Uber Eats may be in high demand.

Many restaurants will open, some will not

Many restaurants told MyBroadband they are excited to start operating again and are now open for business.

Not all restaurants have been able to open, however, due to their “sit-down” dining model – and their lack of sales from takeaway orders.

Restaurants have stated that the national curfew which begins at 20:00 each evening means they would also need to shut down early to clean and allow staff to return home on time – often during peak trading hours.

Restaurants available on Uber Eats

To see which restaurants were open and trading for deliveries, MyBroadband used the Uber Eats app.

The app was used between 16:00 and 17:00 today – Saturday, 2 May – with several delivery addresses tested.

It must be noted that the tables below only show the restaurants which were trading on Uber Eats in these specific areas between 16:00 and 17:00.

The lists are also based on well-known and popular brands. In Cape Town, for example, dozens of restaurants were operating on Uber Eats – but were not included in the list.

Dunkeld West, Rosebank

Restaurants in South Africa
Restaurant Uber Eats
Steers No
Chicken Licken No
Debonairs Yes
Pizza Perfect No
Burger Perfect No
Pizza Hut No
Andiccio24 Yes
Del Forno Yes
Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes
Mochachos Yes
Simply Asia Yes
Rocomamas Yes
Col’Cacchio Yes
Doppio Zero Yes
Roman’s Pizza Yes
Salsa No
Fish & Chips Co. Yes
KFC Yes
McDonald’s Yes
Anat Yes
Burger King No
Spur No
Wimpy No
Fishaways No
Turn n Tender No
Tasha’s No
Mugg & Bean No

Sea Point, Cape Town

Restaurants in South Africa
Restaurant Uber Eats
Steers No
Chicken Licken No
Debonairs No
Pizza Perfect No
Burger Perfect No
Pizza Hut No
Andiccio24 No
Del Forno No
Hudsons – The Burger Joint No
Mochachos No
Simply Asia Yes
Rocomamas No
Col’Cacchio No
Doppio Zero No
Roman’s Pizza No
Salsa No
Fish & Chips Co. No
KFC No
McDonald’s No
Anat No
Burger King No
Spur No
Wimpy No
Fishaways No
Turn n Tender No
Tasha’s No
Mugg & Bean No

Midstream Estate, Centurion

Restaurants in South Africa
Restaurant Uber Eats
Steers No
Chicken Licken No
Debonairs No
Pizza Perfect Yes
Burger Perfect No
Pizza Hut No
Andiccio24 No
Del Forno No
Hudsons – The Burger Joint No
Mochachos No
Simply Asia Yes
Rocomamas No
Col’Cacchio No
Doppio Zero No
Roman’s Pizza No
Salsa No
Fish & Chips Co. No
KFC No
McDonald’s No
Anat No
Burger King No
Spur No
Wimpy No
Fishaways No
Turn n Tender No
Tasha’s No
Mugg & Bean No

Berea, Durban

Restaurants in South Africa
Restaurant Uber Eats
Steers No
Chicken Licken Yes
Debonairs No
Pizza Perfect No
Burger Perfect No
Pizza Hut No
Andiccio24 No
Del Forno No
Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes
Mochachos No
Simply Asia No
Rocomamas No
Col’Cacchio Yes
Doppio Zero No
Roman’s Pizza No
Salsa No
Fish & Chips Co. No
KFC Yes
McDonald’s No
Anat No
Burger King No
Spur No
Wimpy No
Fishaways No
Turn n Tender No
Tasha’s No
Mugg & Bean No

Kloof, Bedfordview

Restaurants in South Africa
Restaurant Uber Eats
Steers No
Chicken Licken No
Debonairs Yes
Pizza Perfect No
Burger Perfect No
Pizza Hut No
Andiccio24 No
Del Forno No
Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes
Mochachos No
Simply Asia No
Rocomamas No
Col’Cacchio No
Doppio Zero No
Roman’s Pizza Yes
Salsa No
Fish & Chips Co. No
KFC No
McDonald’s No
Anat No
Burger King No
Spur No
Wimpy No
Fishaways No
Turn n Tender No
Tasha’s No
Mugg & Bean No

