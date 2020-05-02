The restaurants available on Uber Eats right now

From 1 May, restaurants and fast food outlets are allowed to operate in South Africa.

Only deliveries are permitted, however, and operating hours are restricted to 09:00 to 19:00.

The move to allow restaurants to open is part of the country moving from level 5 to level 4 on the new COVID-19 alert system.

These restrictions mean food delivery services like Uber Eats may be in high demand.

Many restaurants will open, some will not

Many restaurants told MyBroadband they are excited to start operating again and are now open for business.

Not all restaurants have been able to open, however, due to their “sit-down” dining model – and their lack of sales from takeaway orders.

Restaurants have stated that the national curfew which begins at 20:00 each evening means they would also need to shut down early to clean and allow staff to return home on time – often during peak trading hours.

Restaurants available on Uber Eats

To see which restaurants were open and trading for deliveries, MyBroadband used the Uber Eats app.

The app was used between 16:00 and 17:00 today – Saturday, 2 May – with several delivery addresses tested.

It must be noted that the tables below only show the restaurants which were trading on Uber Eats in these specific areas between 16:00 and 17:00.

The lists are also based on well-known and popular brands. In Cape Town, for example, dozens of restaurants were operating on Uber Eats – but were not included in the list.

Dunkeld West, Rosebank

Restaurants in South Africa Restaurant Uber Eats Steers No Chicken Licken No Debonairs Yes Pizza Perfect No Burger Perfect No Pizza Hut No Andiccio24 Yes Del Forno Yes Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes Mochachos Yes Simply Asia Yes Rocomamas Yes Col’Cacchio Yes Doppio Zero Yes Roman’s Pizza Yes Salsa No Fish & Chips Co. Yes KFC Yes McDonald’s Yes Anat Yes Burger King No Spur No Wimpy No Fishaways No Turn n Tender No Tasha’s No Mugg & Bean No

Sea Point, Cape Town

Restaurants in South Africa Restaurant Uber Eats Steers No Chicken Licken No Debonairs No Pizza Perfect No Burger Perfect No Pizza Hut No Andiccio24 No Del Forno No Hudsons – The Burger Joint No Mochachos No Simply Asia Yes Rocomamas No Col’Cacchio No Doppio Zero No Roman’s Pizza No Salsa No Fish & Chips Co. No KFC No McDonald’s No Anat No Burger King No Spur No Wimpy No Fishaways No Turn n Tender No Tasha’s No Mugg & Bean No

Midstream Estate, Centurion

Restaurants in South Africa Restaurant Uber Eats Steers No Chicken Licken No Debonairs No Pizza Perfect Yes Burger Perfect No Pizza Hut No Andiccio24 No Del Forno No Hudsons – The Burger Joint No Mochachos No Simply Asia Yes Rocomamas No Col’Cacchio No Doppio Zero No Roman’s Pizza No Salsa No Fish & Chips Co. No KFC No McDonald’s No Anat No Burger King No Spur No Wimpy No Fishaways No Turn n Tender No Tasha’s No Mugg & Bean No

Berea, Durban

Restaurants in South Africa Restaurant Uber Eats Steers No Chicken Licken Yes Debonairs No Pizza Perfect No Burger Perfect No Pizza Hut No Andiccio24 No Del Forno No Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes Mochachos No Simply Asia No Rocomamas No Col’Cacchio Yes Doppio Zero No Roman’s Pizza No Salsa No Fish & Chips Co. No KFC Yes McDonald’s No Anat No Burger King No Spur No Wimpy No Fishaways No Turn n Tender No Tasha’s No Mugg & Bean No

Kloof, Bedfordview

Restaurants in South Africa Restaurant Uber Eats Steers No Chicken Licken No Debonairs Yes Pizza Perfect No Burger Perfect No Pizza Hut No Andiccio24 No Del Forno No Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes Mochachos No Simply Asia No Rocomamas No Col’Cacchio No Doppio Zero No Roman’s Pizza Yes Salsa No Fish & Chips Co. No KFC No McDonald’s No Anat No Burger King No Spur No Wimpy No Fishaways No Turn n Tender No Tasha’s No Mugg & Bean No

Now read: New road rules for South Africa during level 4 lockdown