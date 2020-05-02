COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in South Africa

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa has reached 6,336, stated the Department of Health.

This is up from 5,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported yesterday.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 230,686, of which 13,164 were done in the last 24 hours,” said the department.

“This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.”

It added that a further seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 had been reported.

This brings the total number of deaths to 123.

“We are, however, pleased to report that the number of recoveries now stands at 2,549.

Provincial breakdown

The full provincial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is below.

Province Number of cases Western Cape 2,700 Gauteng 1,598 KwaZulu-Natal 1,051 Eastern Cape 732 Free State 121 Mpumalanga 40 Limpopo 36 North West 35 Northern Cape 23

Pending disaster

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka has stated that South Africa’s economy is “over the brink” due to the current COVID-19 lockdown, and argued that people should be allowed to go back to work.

Speaking to The Nielsen Network, Wierzycka said the government needs to start unlocking distribution channels for businesses to survive.

“The obvious channel is online sales. Why are online sales not permitted? It is one way for small businesses to trade,” she said.

Wierzycka warned that South Africa is heading for a humanitarian crisis, with people running out of food and money.