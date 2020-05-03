Big increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa

South Africa now has 6,783 coronavirus cases, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
This is an increase of 447 cases in the last 24 hours, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 has increased by eight.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa is now 131, Mkhize said.
“Regrettably, we report a further eight COVID-19 related deaths: two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape, and two from Gauteng,” Mkhize said.
“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the diseased patients.”
The full provincial breakdown of coronavirus cases in South Africa is shown below.
|Province
|Number of cases
|Western Cape
|3,044
|Gauteng
|1,624
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1,076
|Eastern Cape
|774
|Free State
|122
|Mpumalanga
|46
|Limpopo
|37
|North West
|36
|Northern Cape
|24
More than 7 million South Africans screened
Mkhize added that as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened for the coronavirus, with around 1% being referred for testing.
“We also wish to indicate that as of 30 April 2020, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that Community Screening Programme 72,087 were referred for testing.”
“We thank all those compatriots for their solidarity with the programme and allowing our health care workers into the privacy of their homes,” Mkhize added.
The testing data provided by the department of health shows that of the 245,747 tests conducted, 50% have been conducted by the private sector, with the other half coming from the public sector.
Of the 15,061 new tests, 11,900 were conducted by the private sector, the department stated.
As at today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 Cases are 6783 and the total number of deaths have increased by 8, bringing the total number of deaths to 131. pic.twitter.com/Lz2Wp94l5D
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 3, 2020
