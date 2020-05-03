Big increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa

South Africa now has 6,783 coronavirus cases, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

This is an increase of 447 cases in the last 24 hours, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 has increased by eight.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa is now 131, Mkhize said.

“Regrettably, we report a further eight COVID-19 related deaths: two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape, and two from Gauteng,” Mkhize said.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the diseased patients.”

The full provincial breakdown of coronavirus cases in South Africa is shown below.

Province Number of cases Western Cape 3,044 Gauteng 1,624 KwaZulu-Natal 1,076 Eastern Cape 774 Free State 122 Mpumalanga 46 Limpopo 37 North West 36 Northern Cape 24

More than 7 million South Africans screened

Mkhize added that as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened for the coronavirus, with around 1% being referred for testing.

“We also wish to indicate that as of 30 April 2020, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that Community Screening Programme 72,087 were referred for testing.”

“We thank all those compatriots for their solidarity with the programme and allowing our health care workers into the privacy of their homes,” Mkhize added.

The testing data provided by the department of health shows that of the 245,747 tests conducted, 50% have been conducted by the private sector, with the other half coming from the public sector.

Of the 15,061 new tests, 11,900 were conducted by the private sector, the department stated.