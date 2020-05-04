Big increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa for third day in a row

South Africa has recorded 7,220 COVID-19 cases as of 4 May 2020, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

This is an increase of 437 cases in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths related to COVID-19 has increased by seven.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in South Africa is now 138, Mkhize said.

Mkhize also announced that 2,746 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Hospitalisations

The Department of Health reported that as of 2 May, there were 411 people hospitalised in South Africa due to COVID-19.

“This translates to approximately 5% of all COVID-19 confirmed patients and this is consistent with the hospitalisation rates that were seen in China,” the department stated.

“Our mortality rate has remained stable at around 1.9% since the first death was reported. This is below the world average, which is 3.4% as estimated by the World Health Organisation.”

The Department of Health also issued a reminder stating that the principle of “flattening the curve” is to limit the spread of the infection so that the numbers do not rise to the extent they overwhelm the healthcare system.

“As winter sets in we will be confronted with the additional burden of influenza and other pneumonias, bronchiolitis in children, exacerbations of asthma, and chronic obstructive airways disease.”

Provincial breakdown

The full provincial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is shown below.