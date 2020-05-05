Exercise rules in South Africa, UK and Paris compared

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter “In the UK and the French capital, Paris, public exercise is limited to certain hours and within a certain distance of one’s home”.

This follows numerous complaints from South Africans who are only allowed to exercise outside between 06:00 and 09:00, and within 5km of where they live.

The regulations resulted in large crowds congregating in popular public areas like Sea Point promenade and the Durban beachfront at the same time.

The situation is aggravated by the fact that the sun only rises at 07:21 in Cape Town, which leaves Capetonians with only an hour-and-a-half to exercise during daytime.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde called for the regulations to be re-thought, as they cause congestion and makes it difficult for some groups to exercise.

He said exercise is essential for health – both physical and mental – and lockdown regulations should not be making it a luxury.

Winde added that essential workers may not have the ability to exercise between 06:00 and 09:00, and they should also be accommodated.

He suggested having morning and afternoon sessions when people are allowed to walk, jog, or cycle outside.

Exercise rules compared

Ramaphosa’s claim that local exercise restrictions are in line with the UK and Paris drew criticism among some South Africans.

They highlighted that, unlike South Africa, there are no restrictions on when you can exercise in the UK [See the guidelines here].

In the UK a wide range of exercise is allowed throughout the day, including going for a run, cycling, or practicing yoga.

People are also allowed to drive to the countryside to walk, as long as far more time is spent walking than driving. People are also allowed to exercise more than once per day.

Paris did, however, ban exercise outside during the day (between 10:00 and 19:00) in an attempt to keep crowds to a minimum.

“There are too many people out at the same time and too many joggers at peak times,” said Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.

The table below provides an overview of the rules which govern exercise in South Africa, the UK and Paris.

Outside Exercise Times Country Exercise times Number of hours per day South Africa 06:00 to 09:00 3 hours Paris 19:00 to 10:00 15 hours UK Any time 24 hours