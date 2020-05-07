Latest coronavirus cases and deaths in South Africa revealed

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 7,808 coronavirus cases in South Africa.

This is an increase of 238 cases over the previous day’s reported cases.

Mkhize added that there have been five more COVID-19-related deaths in the country, comprising two from the Western Cape, one from Limpopo, and two from KwaZulu-Natal.

This brings the total national deaths attributed to the coronavirus to 153.

“We are, however, pleased to report 3,153 recoveries,” Mkhize said.

To date, a total of 279,379 tests have been conducted in South Africa, with 11,315 tests done in the past 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths, and recoveries is detailed below.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Recoveries Western Cape 3,760 73 1,112 Gauteng 1,720 15 1,036 KwaZulu-Natal 1,189 38 420 Eastern Cape 849 18 388 Free State 130 6 102 Limpopo 40 3 27 North West 37 0 20 Mpumalanga 57 0 22 Northern Cape 26 0 16

Call to allow ecommerce during level 4

A number of ecommerce executives have called on the government to allow online shopping during COVID-19 alert level 4.

Most countries internationally allow unfettered ecommerce during their COVID-19 lockdowns, because of the contactless nature of the industry.

Ecommerce has been banned from operating as normal in South Africa, however, despite it being punted as a way to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Yuppiecheck co-founder Andrew Smith stated that unrestricted ecommerce should be allowed, where people can order whatever they want online.

Minister Patel started to use arguments around what is fair and fair competition. There is nothing about this lockdown which is fair,” said Yuppiechef co-founder Andrew Smith.

“Using an argument like that is similar to saying we should ban Netflix because it is not fair on DVD stores which are closed.”