Big jump in coronavirus cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 8,232 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa

This is a significant increase of 424 new cases over yesterday’s 7,808 confirmed cases of the virus.

Mkhize added that there are now a total of 161 COVID-19-related deaths in South Africa, eight more than were reported yesterday.

“Regrettably, we report eight more COVID-19-related deaths: two from KwaZulu-Natal and six from Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

“This brings the total national deaths to 161.”

He added that a total of 292,153 tests have been conducted in South Africa to date, with 12,774 of those conducted in the past 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown of cases and deaths is detailed below.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 3,994 79 Gauteng 1,804 15 KwaZulu-Natal 1,204 40 Eastern Cape 929 18 Free State 134 6 Limpopo 41 3 North West 40 0 Mpumalanga 59 0 Northern Cape 27 0

As at today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 8232 and the total number of deaths is 161. pic.twitter.com/DObw0t8LoS — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 7, 2020

Decontamination tunnels

One product which appears to be gaining traction as the demand for sanitation equipment increases in South Africa is the coronavirus sanitising tunnel.

These container-like boxes are placed so that people have to walk through them before entering a building, and they spray inhabitants with a sanitising spraying solution which kills the virus and disinfects anybody passing through.

A Spar Express store in Mbombela recently rolled out one of these Anti-Vi installations at their entrance.

The company which makes the equipment said the solution has been approved by the European Safety Authority as safe for human use.

Several other variants of disinfection tunnels are also being manufactured in South Africa, including the SpraySafe, manufactured by Jachris, and another tunnel built by Afriten Technologies.