Here is the true effect the lockdown had on South Africa’s COVID-19 infections

South Africa recently came out of a strict five-week lockdown aimed at battling the spread of the coronavirus.

The strict level 5 lockdown regulations prohibited any movement of people except for essential requirements.

Most businesses were required to close, the sale of alcohol and cigarettes were banned, and no outside exercise was allowed.

Before this strict lockdown, rules related to the national state of disaster imposed some restrictions on businesses and citizens, too.

Gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited, international travel was restricted, schools were closed, and the sale of alcohol after 18:00 was banned.

The effect of these restrictions is clearly visible in the number of new coronavirus cases in South Africa.

To accurately interpret the COVID-19 statistics in South Africa, however, the nature of the disease should be taken into account.

Adjusted dates to assess the impact of the regulations

The incubation period for COVID-19, which is the time between becoming infected and showing symptoms, is 5-6 days on average. It can, however, be up to 14 days.

This is partly what makes the virus so difficult to contain. An infected person can be contagious for a long time before they know they have the virus.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit South Africa, most COVID-19 tests were conducted reactively, based on people who had symptoms.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who chairs the Minister of Health’s COVID-19 advisory committee, said understanding this long incubation period is crucial.

He said to understand the coronavirus case numbers people are seeing today, they have to look back at what was happening in South Africa two weeks before.

This is because when someone tests positive for the coronavirus, it reflects an infection from two weeks ago.

Patients only start experiencing symptoms after the incubation period, at which point they go to a doctor, clinic, or hospital.

From there, the patient needs to receive a laboratory test, and only if the results come back positive is the patient considered an active coronavirus case.

MyBroadband used Karim’s suggested two-week shift to interpret the impact of the government’s current interventions.

The table below provides an overview of the two-week date shift for important periods over the past two months.

Two-Week Date Adjustment Period to assess Date of Infection Date of Results Before the State of Disaster 5 March – 14 March 19 March – 28 March State of Disaster 15 March – 26 March 29 March – 9 April Lockdown 27 March – 16 April 10 April – 30 April Lockdown Extension 17 April – 30 April 1 May – 14 May

The impact of the interventions on coronavirus case numbers

A day after the national lockdown kicked in, the confirmed coronavirus case numbers in South Africa plummeted.

In the week before the lockdown, there was an average of 111 new cases per day and this was rapidly increasing.

In the week after the lockdown, the average number of daily cases decreased to 76.

Very few people expected this. Even Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the low number of infections took them by surprise.

He said at the start of April they expected the total number of confirmed cases to have reached between 4,000 and 5,000 by around 2 April. Instead, it was sitting under 1,500 cases.

The lower-than-expected infections after the lockdown kicked in, Karim explained, was a result of the restrictions related to the state of disaster two weeks earlier.

These interventions broke the trend of the previous week, over which the number of daily coronavirus cases increased from 38 cases on 21 March to 243 cases on 27 March.

The lockdown served to restrain the spread of the virus. Although the number of new cases increased during the lockdown, it was mainly a result of more tests being conducted.

An interesting observation, illustrated in the chart below, is how effective the state of disaster interventions were.

Using the date of infection – rather than the reporting date – shows there was an average of 135 new cases per day in the week before the state of disaster.

During the state of disaster, there was only an average of 62 cases per day. It therefore effectively broke the rapid increase in infections.

It was highly effective in stopping the rapid increase of new coronavirus cases in South Africa without significantly disrupting business activity.

The chart below shows the growth and slowdown in daily coronavirus cases based on the interventions implemented by the government.

The dates have been adjusted to the show the date of infection – two weeks earlier – rather than the reporting date.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is closely related to the number of tests conducted, that chart is also provided below.

The third chart then shows the number of COVID-19 deaths, which are also related to the number of coronavirus cases.

The dates for the last two charts have also been adjusted by two weeks to show the date of infection.

Percentage of positive tests

The number of coronavirus cases is closely related to the number of tests which are conducted, and who is tested.

Karim said that until 6 April, all tests were done on people who showed symptoms and who visited doctors’ rooms or hospitals.

This changed when community health workers were sent into the field to find people to test.

Through community testing, the number of daily tests has significantly increased – which has resulted in an equivalent increase in confirmed cases.

Between 6 March and 6 April, an average of 1,800 COVID-19 tests were conducted per day. This increased to 7,550 per day between 7 April and 7 May.

This increase in daily tests means the percentage of positive tests are a better measure of the growth of the outbreak, rather than merely looking at daily tests.

“If we look at that rate, which is about 2.7% of tests, we have seen little difference in the proportion of positive tests over the last five weeks,” Karim told News24.

“But we’ll now most likely start to see a slow, but consistent increase in that rate because of the relaxing of the lockdown regulations.”

The chart below shows the percentage of positive tests based on the adjusted dates to reflect the date of infection.

The worst is yet to come

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently warned that South Africa must brace itself for an increase of COVID-19 infections as restrictions are lifted.

He said the level 5 lockdown had done a great deal to slow the wave of infections that was meant to go up exponentially. This will now change, however.

Karim echoed Ramaphosa’s views, saying we can expect to see a slow and steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the next 8-10 weeks.

“Projections are that around July, there will be an inflection or a sharp increase in cases that will likely peak in late August or early September,” said Karim.

He said this gives people two to three months to get back to their lives and get children back to school.

“When the July inflection happens, we could expect to see alert levels go up again and high lockdown levels would be an option,” said Karim.

This, he explained, is because the government has a risk-adjusted approach to lockdown levels.

“The state adjusts its approach according to the disease burden – how many cases we have and the threat of transmission that the cases pose – and the capacity of our health services to cope with the cases.”

