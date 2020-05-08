Good news about Gauteng’s active COVID-19 cases

The Gauteng government released its latest COVID-19 statistics on Friday, which show the province has recorded 1,804 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths.

Johannesburg was the hardest-hit with 1,009 cases, followed by Ekurhuleni with 398 and Tshwane with 258.

Sedibeng and the West Rand had the lowest infection rate at 21 and 54 confirmed coronavirus cases respectively.

Within the Johannesburg region the worst-hit cluster, with 270 cases, included Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, and Houghton.

Another hard-hit cluster, with 161 cases, included Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, and Parktown North.

The area which had the least cases – only four – was in Tshwane and included East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton and Onverwacht.

Good news about active cases in Gauteng

The good news is that the number of active coronavirus cases in the province has stabilised in recent days.

There were 1,197 COVID-19 recoveries in Gauteng, which means the number of active cases is currently sitting at 592.

This is significantly lower than the peak number of active cases of 792 on 9 April.

Since then, the number of active cases has fluctuated due to the sporadic reporting on recoveries.

There is, however, a definite plateau and even decline in the number of active cases in Gauteng.

The chart below provides an overview of the total number of confirmed cases (blue), the number of recoveries (green) and the number of active cases (orange block).

Now read: What to expect from level 3 lockdown rules