Massive jump in confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa

South Africa now has a total of 8,895 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

This is a daily increase of 663 from Thursday’s 8,232 cases.

17 more people are confirmed to have died from the virus, putting the total number of deaths at 178. Nine of the new deaths were recorded in the Western Cape.

A total of 307,752 tests have been conducted to date, 15,599 of which were performed over the past 24 hours.

Provincial increases

The Western Cape saw the biggest daily increase in confirmed cases – 503 – and remains the province with the highest number of cases.

Gauteng has the second-highest number of confirmed cases at 1,851 – an increase of 47 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

The Eastern Cape is third with 989 cases, with 60 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Below are the number of cases and deaths in each province.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 4,497 88 Gauteng 1,851 18 KwaZulu-Natal 1,253 42 Eastern Cape 989 21 Free State 133 6 Limpopo 43 3 North West 42 0 Mpumalanga 60 0 Northern Cape 27 0

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 08 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/OrmEPby334 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 8, 2020

Good news for Gauteng’s active cases

The Gauteng government on Friday morning released the latest COVID-19 statistics for the province.

The figures revealed that the active number of COVID-19 cases was stabilising.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,804 cases had been recorded in the province, with 15 deaths confirmed.

1,197 people had recovered, while active cases stood at 592. This was substantially lower than the peak of 792 active cases in the province on 9 April.

Since then, the number of active cases has fluctuated due to the sporadic reporting on recoveries.

There is, however, a definite plateau and even decline in Gauteng when comparing the number of active cases between 1 and 7 May.

The chart below provides an overview of the total number of confirmed cases (blue), the number of recoveries (green) and the number of active cases (orange block).