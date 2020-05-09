Latest coronavirus numbers in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced they have recorded 9,420 coronavirus cases in South Africa.
This is an increase of 525 from Friday evening’s figure of 8,895.
The minister further noted eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in South Africa to 186.
Seven of the new deaths occurred in the Western Cape, the province with the highest number of infections.
Its tally now stands at 4,809 cases, while Gauteng is second with 1,910 and KwaZulu-Natal third with 1,308.
The total number of tests has increased to 324,079, up by 16,327 from yesterday.
The breakdown of cases and deaths per province is indicated below.
|Province
|Case Numbers
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|4,809
|95
|Gauteng
|1,910
|18
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1,308
|43
|Eastern Cape
|1,078
|21
|Free State
|134
|6
|Limpopo
|51
|3
|North West
|41
|0
|Mpumalanga
|61
|0
|Northern Cape
|28
|0
Good news for Gauteng’s active cases
The Gauteng government on Friday morning released the latest COVID-19 statistics for the province.
The figures revealed that the active number of COVID-19 cases was stabilising.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,804 cases had been recorded in the province, with 15 deaths confirmed.
1,197 people had recovered, while active cases stood at 592. This was substantially lower than the peak of 792 active cases in the province on 9 April.
Since then, the number of active cases has fluctuated due to the sporadic reporting on recoveries.
