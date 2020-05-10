COVID-19 – Gauteng versus Western Cape

The Western Cape has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases over the last week, raising concerns it will move to level 5 lockdown again.

On Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Western Cape to discuss the rise in infections in the province.

This followed a call from health portfolio committee chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo for the government to intervene to lower the spread of the virus in the province.

The ANC in the Western Cape, meanwhile, wants the government to impose a level 5 lockdown in the province.

“The DA-led Western Cape government must face the fact that half of the people infected in South Africa come from this province,” the ANC’s Danville Smith said.

“This province faces its biggest health challenge ever and needs to go back to the level 5 quarantine urgently to slow down infections.”

Mkhize, however, said the spread of COVID-19 in the Western Cape was not out of the ordinary.

He said the government will provide the province with support, including additional resources and healthcare worker training, to address the increase in cases.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also dismissed calls to move the province back to level 5, as it is too early for such drastic measures.

Speaking to eNCA, Winde said the worst is yet to come as they are currently doubling their numbers every eight days.

He said this increase is in line with expectations. “We know we’ll move to 80,000 infections in one week,” said Winde.

Western Cape’s high number of cases

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced yesterday that South Africa has recorded 9,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Western Cape contributed 4,585 cases to that number.

The severity of the outbreak in the province is clearly illustrated in the number of infections per 100,000 people.

Media Hack reported that the Western Cape has 70 infections per 100,000 people. This is much higher than the Eastern Cape (16), Gauteng (13), and KwaZulu-Natal (12).

The reason for the rapid increase in cases, Mkhize explained, is caused by cluster outbreaks in certain areas.

The cluster outbreaks and the early onset of local transmissions is what led to the higher COVID-19 numbers in the province.

“Cluster outbreaks are happening in commercial settings like factories and retail shops,” said Mkhize.

He said these cluster outbreaks can happen anywhere, adding there is nothing the Western Cape is doing differently which is causing the higher numbers.

He congratulated the Western Cape government for its case management – however, he urged the province to strengthen its quarantine process.

Western Cape versus Gauteng

The two provinces with the highest number of COVID-19 cases are the Western Cape and Gauteng.

These two provinces have a very different trajectory in terms of COVID-19 infections, though.

Gauteng had a rapid rise in cases, which was followed by a plateau after the lockdown was implemented.

The Western Cape, in comparison, has seen a steady rise in cases since the pandemic hit the province.

The charts below show the difference in the growth in COVID-19 cases in the Western Cape and Gauteng over the past month.

Active COVID-19 Cases (Active Cases = Total Cases – Recoveries – Deaths)

Total COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Deaths

Infections per 100,000 people

