11,350 coronavirus cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 11,350 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

This is an increase of 698 cases compared to yesterday.

Mkhize did not state whether there were any new deaths or recoveries recorded in South Africa.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths and recoveries remain at 206 and 4,357 respectively.

13,630 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of tests conducted in the country to 369,697.

The table below provides an overview of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per province.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 6,105 106 Gauteng 2,014 22 Eastern Cape 1,504 22 KwaZulu-Natal 1,394 43 Free State 135 6 Limpopo 54 3 Mpumalanga 63 0 North West 51 1 Northern Cape 30 0

Businesses call for an end to lockdown

Many prominent South African business executives are calling for the national COVID-19 lockdown to end to save the economy and people’s lives.

The lockdown has already claimed many businesses, including Time Freight, Rebel Tech, Associated Media Publishing, and Caxton Magazines.

Many prominent South African companies have also applied for business rescue, including Edcon and Comair.

These companies were impacted by the strict lockdown regulations which made it difficult, or in some cases impossible, to operate.

Economist Mike Schussler said while the slightly-relaxed level 4 rules had some positive economic impact, it is not as significant as many people think.

“We are urging the government to look at the big picture and see just how many lives are lost through poverty and hardship which is caused by the lockdown,” Allan Gray CIO Andrew Lapping said.