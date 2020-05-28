Here are the new level 3 lockdown rules

South Africa will move from alert level 4 to alert level 3 of the national lockdown on 1 June, which will ease many of the restrictions which are currently in place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops, and informal traders. Alcohol will also be allowed to be sold at certain times.

The current 20:00 – 05:00 curfew will be lifted, and people will be allowed to exercise outside during extended hours.

Accommodation and domestic air travel will be allowed for business under alert level 3, which will be phased in on dates to be announced.

Rules for restaurants will also change, and they will now be allowed to offer delivery, collection, and drive-through services.

One of the biggest surprises is that places of worship – including churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques – will be allowed to open under strict conditions.

This includes a limit of 50 people, social distancing will have to be observed, and all worshippers and participants will have to wear face masks.

Details on level 3 regulations

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel have now provided further details on the level 3 regulations.

Dlamini-Zuma said South Africa has managed to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve. However, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are still rising and the peak is still on the horizon.

She said the lockdown will continue until the country has flattened the infection curve for a sustained period of time.

She warned that the risk of a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections is now greater than the start of the coronavirus outbreak, however.

Dlamini-Zuma reiterated that every person who enters a workplace or public facility must also wear a face mask.

The table below provides an overview of the new level 3 lockdown rules which will kick in on 1 June.

Curfew Level 3 The curfew on the movement of people will be lifted. Wholesale and retail trade Level 3 Wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened. Ecommerce Level 3 Ecommerce will continue to remain open. Sale of alcohol Level 3 Alcohol may be sold for home consumption between Monday and Thursday from 09:00 and 17:00. Exercise Level 3 Allowed between 06:00 and 18:00, provided it is not done in groups. Wearing of masks should be observed. Professional non-contact sports matches Level 3 Allowed, but without any spectators. Restaurants Level 3 Delivery or collection of food allowed, but not sit-down. Travel between provinces Level 3 Only allowed for specific purposes, like attending a funeral or for work purposes. Domestic passenger air travel Level 3 Allowed for business travel only, to be phased in on dates to be determined by the Minister of Transport. Ports of Entry Level 3 Remain closed, with some exceptions. Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts Level 3 Only allowed for business travel, remaining tourists and isolation, to be phased in on dates to be announced. Churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques Level 3 Places of worship may reopen subject to strict rules and a maximum of 50 people. Funerals Level 3 Limited to 50 people. Public gatherings Level 3 Not allowed. Sale of cigarettes and tobacco products Level 3 Prohibited. Sale of e-cigarettes Level 3 Prohibited. Hairdressing, beauty treatments, makeup and nail salons Level 3 Prohibited. Tourist Attractions Level 3 Closed, except for self-drive excursions. Conference facilities Level 3 Closed. Sport events Level 3 Prohibited. Gyms Level 3 Closed. Sports grounds and swimming pools Level 3 Closed, except for training of professional athletes and professional non-contact sports matches. Public parks and beaches Level 3 Closed. Bazaars Level 3 Closed. Casinos Level 3 Closed. Museums Level 3 Closed. Theatres and cinemas Level 3 Closed. Bars, taverns and nightclubs Level 3 Closed. Universities Level 3 33% of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses, which include: All groups that have already returned. Students in the final year of their programmes. Students in all years of study that require clinical training. Post Graduate students who require laboratory equipment and other technical equipment. Schools Level 3 Schools will resume classes for grades 7 and 12 learners from 1 June.

