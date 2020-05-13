COVID-19 in South Africa – 12,074 cases and 219 deaths

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa has recorded 12,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases – a daily increase of 724.

Ramaphosa added that there were 13 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in South Africa to 219.

An interesting figure to follow is the number of active COVID-19 cases. This is calculated using the formula: Active Cases = Total Cases – Recoveries – Deaths

Over the last month, the number of active cases in Gauteng was flat. The Western Cape, in comparison, showed a steep decline.

Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security at the Wits School of Governance, said this is not only down to fewer infections in Gauteng.

He said the rapid rise in the Western cape mainly a result of good screening and testing rather than being the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van den Heever said the low increase in reported cases in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and the Free State are unlikely.

Instead, he suggested it is “in all likelihood attributable to poorly implemented screening, testing, and tracing strategies”.

The graph below shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in Gauteng and the Western Cape over the past month.

Call to open up the economy

While the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in South Africa, many people are calling for the economy to be opened.

Business for South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia said a mindset change is needed by the government to open the economy and allow it to grow.

Instead of begrudgingly opening of the economy with a long list of prescribed goods, the government should open the economy with a shortlist of exclusions.

He said it is now accepted that a spike in COVID-19 infections will happen irrespective of whether South Africa remains under lockdown or not.

So instead of hurting the economy through an extended lockdown, he suggested allowing businesses to operate with a set of conditions to ensure safe operations.

Economist Dawie Roodt said the effects of the lockdown and the continued closure of certain industries could be more devastating to human life than the virus itself.

“I believe that more people are going to die because of an increase in poverty than people that can potentially die from this virus,” Roodt stated.

Allan Gray CIO Andrew Lapping said even with the lockdown it is not possible to stop the spread of the virus.

He said the spread will continue for the next few months until it hits a peak. This gives the government a choice:

They can let people die from COVID-19.

They can let the same number of people die from COVID-19 and destroy the economy.

“We are urging the government to look at the big picture and see just how many lives are lost through poverty and hardship which is caused by the lockdown,” he said.

