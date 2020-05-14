Latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced they have recorded 12,739 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 665 cases from the 12,074 cases reported the day before.

Mkhize said that as of 14 May, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has reached 238.

This is an increase of 19 deaths from the 219 reported the day before. In total, there have been 5,676 COVID-19 recoveries, he said.

“We have managed to flatten the curve to some extent due to the lockdown. Flattening the curve is an ongoing process and we must continue to battle this,” the minister said.

“We have tried and done our best. The president has led strongly from the front. We need the public to help us to continue to fight the pandemic. To fight this outbreak we need everyone to cooperate and create conditions to reduce the spread of the virus. Our main focus is we have lives to save.”

403,018 tests have been conducted in total in the country, with 16,666 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

The table below details the total number of confirmed cases in each province, as well as the number of deaths.