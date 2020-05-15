The Department of Health has announced that there are now 13,524 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 785 cases from the 12,739 cases reported yesterday.

The Department of Health also said that nine more deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths to 247 in South Africa.

The department expressed its condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanked health care workers who cared for them.

It also said it is encouraged by the rising number of recoveries in the country, which now stands at 6,083.

The total number of tests conducted in the country is 421,555, with 18,537 completed in the last 24-hour cycle.

Western Cape Government strategy

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said his province will use the process of consultation that was announced by the president to attempt to get the province reduced to level 3 lockdown as soon as possible.

“With our healthcare system prepared, it is simply no longer possible to maintain level 4 restrictions anywhere in the Western Cape or South Africa,” Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said.

“The economic crisis caused by these restrictions has resulted in a life-threatening humanitarian disaster that will only worsen in the months ahead.”

This is despite the Western Cape being comfortably the province most affected by COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 7,798 and 137 cases and deaths recorded respectively.

“We have shown over the last few weeks, under level 5, that infections happen in any place where people congregate,” he said.

He added that the purpose of the level 5 lockdown was to get healthcare systems and medical responses in place to deal with the pandemic.

“Now we have to balance the medical readiness with the humanitarian and economic response,” said Winde.

Official numbers

The table below details the total number of confirmed cases in each province, as well as the number of deaths.