14,355 COVID-19 cases in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced that there are now 14,355 reported cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 831 cases from the 13,524 cases reported yesterday.

The Department of Health also said that 14 more deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the national number of COVID-19-related deaths to 261.

It added that the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have contributed a combined 91% of the 831 new cases.

The total number of tests conducted in the country is 439,559 , 18,004 of which were completed in the last 24-hour period.

Over 10 million screened

The Department of Health added that it has screened 10,737,341 South Africans and has identified 376 sites for quarantine nationally – totaling 30,823 quarantine beds.

It also said that according to the numbers, South Africa appears to be dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus better than the world on average.

“Our mortality rate, 1.8%, remains well below the global average of 6.6% and our recovery rate is 42.4%, above the global average of 38%,” said the Department of Health.

Managing the easing of lockdown

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said that the Department of Health remains guided by the World Health Organisation’s recommendations for easing lockdown restrictions.

These are:

Strong surveillance, cases are declining and transmission is controlled.

Health systems capacity is in place to detect, isolate, test, and treat every case and trace every contact.

Outbreak risks are minimised especially in settings like facilities and nursing homes.

Preventative measures are in place at workplace, schools, and other essential areas.

Importation of cases is managed.

Communities are educated, engaged, and empowered to adjust to the new norm.

Official numbers

The table below details the total number of confirmed cases in each province, as well as the number of deaths.