COVID-19 in South Africa – 15,515 cases and 264 deaths

The Department of Health has announced that there are now 15,515 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 1,160 cases from the 14,355 cases reported yesterday.

The Department of Health also said that three more deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths to 264 in South Africa.

The department expressed its condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanked health care workers who cared for them.

It also said that the number of recoveries in the country now stands at 7,006.

“We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle,” the department said.

The total number of tests conducted in the country is 460,873, with 21,314 completed in the last 24-hour cycle.

The table below details the total number of confirmed cases in each province, as well as the number of deaths.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 9,294 149 Gauteng 2,329 25 Eastern Cape 1,936 35 KwaZulu-Natal 1,543 45 Free State 158 6 Limpopo 77 3 North West 70 1 Mpumalanga 71 0 Northern Cape 37 0

Push for schools in hotspots to stay closed

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has stated that it wants South African schools in the areas worst affected by COVID-19 to stay shut next month.

This is according to a report by the Sunday Times, which said that Education Minister Angie Motshekga will unveil this proposal on Monday when she briefs the media on schools reopening.

According to the report, the DBE want schools in high-risk municipalities to be treated as if they are in lockdown level 5.

Teachers’ unions have been critical of the DBE throughout the return-to-school planning process, and have claimed that it is not being straightforward with them.

“The manner in which the department is conducting itself on the consultations is causing a trust deficit with the unions and this must be addressed,” said five teachers’ unions in a joint statement.

They said the DBE had not addressed its concerns regarding how substitute teachers would be appointed to replace those who have medical conditions.

The unions said the DBE had also committed to addressing their concerns regarding how comorbidities would be treated. However, at the meeting they were expecting to be briefed, no such information was provided.