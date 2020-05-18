New lockdown rules – What changed at level 4 and what to expect at level 3

South Africa is preparing to move from alert level 4 to alert level 3 of the national lockdown before the end of the month.

The Presidency said constituencies of the national economic development and labour council (NEDLAC) are working to achieve the country’s earliest possible migration to level 3.

This was the first in a series of consultations led by President Cyril Ramaphosa between the government and social partners on the migration to level 3.

Many provinces have also said they are eager to move to level 3, including the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said at a media briefing the province is ready to move to level 3, adding there are strong indications that all regions in KwaZulu-Natal may do so.

“However, there is a caveat for that to happen and remain that way, everyone will have to comply with all the non-pharmaceutical approaches to preventing infections,” Zikalala said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said they will use the consultation process with Ramaphosa to put forward their position that the entire province must move down to level 3 as soon as possible, preferably before the end of May 2020.

“With our healthcare system prepared, it is simply no longer possible to maintain level 4 restrictions anywhere in the Western Cape or South Africa,” said Winde.

“The economic crisis caused by these restrictions has resulted in a life-threatening humanitarian disaster that will only worsen in the months ahead.”

Changes to level 4 regulations

Apart from relaxing lockdown rules when moving to level 3, Ramaphosa said changes to level 4 regulations will also be announced.

These will include expanding permitted business activities in the retail space and ecommerce, and reducing restrictions on exercise.

The first of these announcements happened on Thursday with regulations allowing all goods to be sold through ecommerce platforms, except for alcohol and tobacco products.

Many people also expect new regulations with more relaxed rules related to walking, jogging, and cycling to be published soon.

Additionally, the government has published new regulations which allow trade-in purchases, car lease scheme returns, and wholesale trading of used cars.

A summary of the initial level 4 lockdown rules, what has changed since 1 May, and what can be expected at level 3 is provided below.

The level 3 rules are based on a Draft Framework for Sectors document, published on 25 April, which provides an overview of which services will be allowed at the five levels.

It should be noted that this document is subject to revision and the final regulations may include changes.

Ecommerce Level 4 Only allowed for specific items New level 4 regulations Allowed, except for alcohol and tobacco Level 3 expectation Allowed

Sale of ICT Equipment Level 4 Allowed Level 3 expectation Allowed

Motor Vehicles Sales Level 4 Allowed, with restrictions New level 4 regulations Allowed Level 3 expectation Allowed

Sale of Hardware Level 4 Allowed, with restrictions New level 4 regulations Allowed, including small-scale hardware stores Level 3 expectation Allowed

Exercise Level 4 Walking, jogging and cycling permitted between 06:00 and 09:00 New level 4 regulations Expected soon, with additional exercise times Level 3 expectation *Uncertain

Postal and Courier Services Level 4 Allowed for all permitted items at level 4 New level 4 regulations Allowed for all ecommerce items Level 3 expectation Allowed to transport all retail goods, subject to directions

Sale of Clothing Level 4 Regulation Children’s and winter clothing only New level 4 regulations Detailed list of clothes provided [Link] Level 3 expectation All clothing and footwear

Household Appliances Level 4 Not allowed Level 3 expectation Allowed

Sale of Hot Food Level 4 Only for home delivery Level 3 expectation *Uncertain

Takeaways Level 4 Home delivery only from 09:00 and 19:00 Level 3 expectation *Uncertain (industry asking for drive-thru to be allowed)

Restaurants Level 4 Open only for food delivery between 09:00 and 19:00 Level 3 expectation Open only for food delivery between 09:00 and 19:00

Hotels and B&Bs Level 4 Not allowed Level 3 expectation Not allowed

Air Travel Level 4 Not allowed Level 3 expectation Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day

Sale of Liquor/Alcohol Level 4 No sale of liquor permitted Level 3 expectation Allowed, with restrictions

Sale of Cigarettes Level 4 Not allowed Level 3 expectation *Uncertain

Domestic Workers and Gardeners Level 4 Not allowed (except for live-in staff and carers) Level 3 expectation Allowed, with restrictions

Private Travel Between Provinces Level 4 Not permitted Level 3 expectation Not permitted

Visit Family and Friends Level 4 Not permitted Level 3 expectation Not permitted

Curfews Level 4 20:00 to 05:00 Level 3 expectation 20:00 to 05:00

Use of Cloth Masks Level 4 Mandatory Level 3 expectation Mandatory

E-Hailing Services (Uber and Bolt) Level 4 Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times Level 3 expectation Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times