Latest COVID-19 case numbers in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced they have recorded a total of 16,433 COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

This is an increase of 918 cases from the 15,515 cases reported on Sunday.

Sunday saw the country record highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,160 new infections.

Mkhize said on the evening of 18 May that the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the country has now reached 286.

This is an increase of 22 deaths from 264 reported the day before.

The minister added that 475,071 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date. This is an increase of 14,198 tests over the past 24 hours.

He also highlighted that a total of 7,298 recoveries have been seen in the country.

Provincial breakdown

The table below provides an overview of the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases per province, along with the number of deaths in each province attributed to COVID-19.