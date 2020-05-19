Latest COVID-19 case numbers in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced they have recorded a total of 16,433 COVID-19 cases in South Africa.
This is an increase of 918 cases from the 15,515 cases reported on Sunday.
Sunday saw the country record highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,160 new infections.
Mkhize said on the evening of 18 May that the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the country has now reached 286.
This is an increase of 22 deaths from 264 reported the day before.
The minister added that 475,071 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date. This is an increase of 14,198 tests over the past 24 hours.
He also highlighted that a total of 7,298 recoveries have been seen in the country.
Provincial breakdown
The table below provides an overview of the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases per province, along with the number of deaths in each province attributed to COVID-19.
|Province
|Case Numbers
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|10,035
|166
|Gauteng
|2,343
|26
|Eastern Cape
|2,052
|39
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1,567
|45
|Free State
|163
|6
|Limpopo
|88
|3
|North West
|72
|1
|Mpumalanga
|76
|0
|Northern Cape
|37
|0
