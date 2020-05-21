Getting a criminal record for breaking lockdown rules – Deputy Justice Minister responds

Many South Africans who have paid admission of guilt fines for not adhering to the lockdown regulations now have criminal records.

There are, however, ongoing talks about potentially expunging the criminal records of people who pay admission of guilt fines.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery told Newzroom Africa there is nothing new about the system of getting a criminal record when paying an admission of guilt fine for a crime.

He said certain crimes have the option of paying an admission of guilt fine to avoid appearing in court.

“People should be informed that admission of guilt will result in them having a criminal record,” said Jeffery.

Jeffery said they have been looking at the issue of criminal records associated with admission of guilt fines for lockdown infringements.

It is important to note that these discussions started before the COVID-19 pandemic and associated regulations.

He said people often do not realise they will get a criminal record – or the implications of a criminal record – when they pay an admission of guilt fine.

“We have been looking at an amendment to ensure for most admission of guilt fines people do not get a criminal record,” said Jeffery.

If this goes through there will be a legislative amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act and it would then apply to people who paid admission of guilt fines for lockdown violations.

This will also apply to people who have paid admission of guilt fines for offences other than the lockdown regulations.

If the law is not changed, however, people who have broken the lockdown rules and received criminal record will have to wait for 10 years to have these record expunged.

Consequences of breaking lockdown rules

Concerns have been raised that removing criminal records will result in more people flouting the lockdown rules.

Jeffery said the purpose of criminalising the breaking of the lockdown regulations is to try to prevent social interaction and curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It is very much a deterrent – both the fine and that you may have to go to court and face a criminal record,” said Jeffery.

He said lifting the criminality of the breaking the lockdown rules is therefore not something which they want to encourage at the moment.

He added that any amendment which will remove a criminal record when breaking the lockdown rules will have to go through cabinet and parliament.

As it stands, people who break the lockdown rules will get a criminal record.

