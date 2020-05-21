19,137 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa has risen to 19,137.

This is an increase of 1,134 cases from the 18,003 cases reported on Wednesday 20 May.

Mkhize also said that 30 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in South Africa to 369.

525,433 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted as of Thursday 21 May, which is an increase of 18,572 tests in the past 24 hours.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients,” Mkhize said.

The Western Cape has recorded 235 deaths due to COVID-19, followed by the Eastern Cape with 50 deaths and KwaZulu-Natal with 46 deaths.

The table below details the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases per province, along with the number of deaths in each province attributed to COVID-19.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 12,153 235 Gauteng 2,453 27 Eastern Cape 2,324 50 KwaZulu-Natal 1,693 46 Free State 184 6 Limpopo 121 3 Mpumalanga 95 0 North West 77 1 Northern Cape 37 1

School reopening procedure

South African schools are set to reopen soon, with learners returning to school from 1 June 2020.

Minister for Basic Education Angie Motshekga has sent a document to South African schools detailing the procedure for students who return during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The standard operating procedure document explains how a number of important issues must be handled.

This includes the screening of pupils and reporting of cases to the Department of Health, as well as the requirement for all learners to wear a cloth face mask and to maintain a social distance of at least 1.5 metres to others.

All visitors, parents, and vendors will not be allowed to enter school premises unless the nature of their visit is essential.

If a learner or staff member is confirmed to have COVID-19, the school will be contacted by public health officials to identify those with whom the infected person has been in contact.

Public health officials, with the assistance of the appropriate staff, will conduct a risk assessment and will provide recommendations on how the situation should be managed.