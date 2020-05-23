South Africans can now return to other countries

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that certain groups of South Africans will be allowed to return to other countries where they are based.

This decision was reached after he consulted with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

He said in a statement that essential travel for South Africans who are returning to countries where they are based is now allowed.

This essential travel applies to specific categories of South Africans who include:

People who are returning to a country to study or work.

People who want to reunite with their family abroad.

People who are taking up permanent residency in another country.

People who are receiving medical treatment in another country.

Under the new lockdown regulations South Africa has implemented travel restrictions in and out of the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Travel is, however, allowed under special circumstances. South Africans wishing to return to the countries where they reside should have the following.

A copy of their valid South African passport.

A letter confirming their admissibility under the current circumstances from the embassy or other diplomatic/consular representative of the country they want to travel to.

If returning by road or connecting via flights, the proof submitted needs to include permission from each transiting country.

Proof of means of travel such as air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure.

South Africans who fall into these categories and satisfy the criteria can send an e-mail to [email protected]

“An e-mail will be sent to travellers who meet the criteria to enable them to proceed with their travel arrangements,” the Department of Home Affairs said.