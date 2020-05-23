21,343 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that South Africa has recorded 21,343 cases of COVID-19.

This is an increase of 1,218 cases compared with yesterday’s recorded total of 20,125 cases in South Africa.

Mkhize also announced that the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus has risen to 407 – an increase of 10 in the last 24 hours.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased,” he said.

A total of 564,370 tests have been conducted in South Africa to date, and 21,338 tests were completed in the last day.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.

The table below details the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases per province, along with the number of deaths in each province attributed to COVID-19.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 13,826 261 Gauteng 2,633 29 Eastern Cape 2,569 58 KwaZulu-Natal 1,777 48 Free State 196 6 Limpopo 124 3 Mpumalanga 97 0 North West 81 1 Northern Cape 40 1

New rules for education during lockdown

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has announced that more students will be allowed to return to university campuses and residences when South Africa’s national lockdown alert level is lowered to level 3.

University students around the country are currently barred from attending at their premises and are required to study from home where possible.

Under level 4 of the lockdown, the controlled return of final year students in programmes requiring clinical training was allowed.

This started with medicine (MBChB) and will be followed in a phased approach of other programmes, such as nursing, dental, and veterinary sciences.

Nzimande said his department has been “working hard during this month of May towards saving the academic year whilst saving lives”.

He said all public universities have developed strategies for remote multi-modal teaching and learning during the period of the current lockdown to be implemented from 1 June.

“Each institution has committed to ensuring that all students are given a fair opportunity to complete the academic year 2020,” he said.

