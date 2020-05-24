Rules about cigarette sales and smoking during lockdown – Legal expert explains

The ban on the sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products is one of the most controversial lockdown restrictions in South Africa.

If an unverified Draft Level 3 Regulations document is to be trusted, the ban on cigarette sales may continue when the country moves to level 3.

The Sunday Times reported that the sale of tobacco product was a heavily debated issue in the National Command Council (NCC) and that a final decision on the issue has not been reached.

According to the article the Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has, however, tabled these draft regulations where cigarette sales remain banned.

The continued ban on cigarettes is a departure from both the Draft Framework for Sectors, published on 25 April and a previous statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said in his address to the nation on 23 April that when the country moves to level 4 on 1 May, the sale of cigarettes will be permitted.

This did not happen, and Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa later said the about-turn on cigarette sales was a collective decision.

The continued ban on cigarettes has been criticized for being counterproductive as it does not prevent people from smoking. Instead, it is fueling the sale of illicit cigarette sales.

A survey conducted by the University of Cape Town revealed that around 90% of smokers had purchased cigarettes during the lockdown.

It further found that the average price of cigarettes increased by 90% during the lockdown period.

The bad news for South Africa is that all these sales happen on the black market, which means the government is not collecting any tax revenue from these sales.

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter revealed that R300 million in duties from cigarettes were lost in April alone.

Clarification on what is allowed and what not

While it is clear that the sale of cigarettes is not allowed, recent comments by Police Minister Bheki Cele have created confusion among many smokers.

Cele reiterated that it is not illegal “to smoke cigarettes in your house”, but hinted at potential issues when travelling with cigarettes.

“The only problem is when we find it in a car and you fail to show us where you did you get the cigarette and when,” Cele said.

“If you say you have bought the cigarette, here is the receipt, we’ve got two options there: to get you, and go and get the person who sold the cigarette to you.”

“But if the cigarette was there in your thousand loose and you’re smoking in your home, really, we’re not coming into your house and arrest you.”

Cele comments raised questions as to whether people can travel with cigarettes and where they are allowed to smoke.

MyBroadband asked legal expert and Bowmans partner, Daniel Pretorius for legal comment on these issues. His answers are provided below.

Are you allowed to smoke in your car?

The lockdown regulations prohibit the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. They do not say anything about smoking in one’s car.

Are you allowed to have cigarettes with you in your car or when walking around?

Yes. But if somebody were to be found driving around with numerous cartons of cigarettes in their car, they may be in breach of the transportation restrictions (and the restrictions on movement), as opposed to the tobacco restrictions.

Is there is a limit on the number of cigarettes which you can have in your car or on your person?

The lockdown regulations do not impose any particular restriction in this regard. But if somebody were to be found driving around with fifty cartons of cigarettes, that would presumably give rise to questions.

Do the lockdown regulations change anything regarding where you can smoke?

No, the lockdown regulations do not say anything in this regard, so the usual laws (restricting smoking in public places) would apply.

What is the penalty when you are caught buying cigarettes on the black market?