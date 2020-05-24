22,538 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there are now 22,538 recorded cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a public briefing on the national coronavirus lockdown.

Around half of the people diagnosed with the coronavirus in South Africa have recovered, and the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is now 429.

This means that the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in South Africa has increased by 1,195 and the number of deaths has increased by 22.

“We have conducted well over 580,000 tests and 12 million screenings,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said there are just over 11,000 active cases of COVID-19 in South Africa. 842 patients are in hospital and 128 are in intensive care.

One-third of South Africa’s total recorded cases have been recorded in the past week, added Ramaphosa.

Damaged economy

The effects of COVID-19 and the strict national lockdown will be felt on the South African economy for at least the next three years.

This is according to Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe, who recently spoke about the effect of the recent SA Reserve Bank rate cut.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday they expect the country’s GDP to contract by 7% this year, following the previous forecast of 6.1%.

Nedbank’s economic models around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown show it will take at least three years to reach pre-crisis peaks.

“When it comes to things like employment, we see that taking even longer to reach the pre-crisis peak,” said Radebe.

“We will still be in this mess trying to undo it three years from now.”