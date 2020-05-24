Lockdown curfew to be lifted and people can exercise at any time

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will move from alert level 4 to alert level 3 of the national lockdown on 1 June.

Ramaphosa made this announcement as part of an address to the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

While the whole country will move to level 3, Ramaphosa warned that coronavirus hotspots may be moved to level 4 or level 5 again if needed.

These areas currently are major metros, and include:

Tshwane

Johannesburg

Ekurhuleni

eThekwini

Nelson Mandela Bay

Buffalo City

Cape Town

Several municipal districts in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal have also been identified as coronavirus hotspots.

“Should it be necessary… part of the country could be returned to alert levels 4 or 5 if the spread of infection is not contained despite our interventions.”

Level 3

By moving to level 3 the current 05:00 to 20:00 curfew will be lifted and people will be allowed to exercise outside at any time of the day, said the president.

Ramaphosa also announced that alcohol will now be allowed to be sold at certain times, but can only be consumed at home.

The sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products will remain prohibited under level 3.

The president announced that all wholesale and retail trade will also be fully open from 1 June.

Restaurants may also open for delivery, collection, and drive-through services.

High risk activities, however, will remain closed. This includes sit-down restaurants, bars, accommodation for leisure, domestic air travel, conferences, and sporting events.