23,615 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced that South Africa has recorded 23,615 cases of COVID-19.

This is an increase of 1,077 cases compared with the recorded total of 22,538 cases in South Africa on 24 May.

Mkhize also announced that the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus has risen to 481 – an increase of 52 in the last 24 hours.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased,” he said.

A total of 596,777 tests have been conducted in South Africa to date, and 12,992 tests were completed in the last day.

The total number of recoveries to date is 11,917.

The table below details the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases per province, along with the number of deaths in each province attributed to COVID-19.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 15,396 330 Gauteng 2,993 30 Eastern Cape 2,748 61 KwaZulu-Natal 1,882 49 Free State 208 6 Limpopo 132 3 Mpumalanga 102 0 North West 109 1 Northern Cape 45 1

5 May 202 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA is 23 615. 596 777 tests conducted , 12 992 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle. There are 52 more COVID-19 related deaths total national deaths 481. Total number of recoveries stands at 11 917 #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/raFwEvNeYk — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 25, 2020

Lockdown cripples travel industry

The extended lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa has had a devastating impact on many sectors, including travel and tourism.

The lockdown regulations prohibit hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, and private homes from offering paid leisure accommodation.

South Africa’s tourism industry, which provides jobs for more than 740,000 people, is facing a catastrophe as a result of these restrictions.

A survey by Cape Town Tourism found that 59% of travel and tourism businesses expect revenues to fall to zero between April and June.

83% of these businesses also said they would not survive longer than six months under the current lockdown conditions.

A further challenge for the industry is that there is no clear path to recovery. 56% of tourism businesses indicated they do not have a recovery plan in place.

Now read: Lockdown curfew to be lifted and people can exercise at any time