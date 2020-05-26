Latest COVID-19 case numbers in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced that South Africa has recorded 24,264 cases of COVID-19.

This is an increase of 649 cases over the 23,615 total recorded cases announced on 25 May 2020.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 524, an increase of 43 compared to yesterday’s figures.

A total of 605,991 tests have been conducted to date, and 9,214 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the department said.

The number of recoveries has increased 12,741 at the time of writing, which translates to a recovery rate of 53%.

The table below shows the latest cases per province in South Africa.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 15,829 363 Gauteng 3,043 31 Eastern Cape 2,864 70 KwaZulu-Natal 1,927 49 Free State 206 6 Limpopo 132 3 Mpumalanga 103 0 North West 115 1 Northern Cape 45 1

Reagent shortage

The Department of Health acknowledged the steep decline in daily tests since the weekend.

It stated that it is experiencing issues in maintaining the number of daily COVID-19 tests due to a shortage of materials.

“As a country, we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents,” the department said.

“We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries.”

“We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from other suppliers all over the world,” the department added.