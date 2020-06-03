Smokers are more likely to die from COVID-19 – CANSA

People who smoke cigarettes are more likely to die due to COVID-19 than non-smokers, according to Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) National Advocacy Co-ordinator Lorraine Govender.

“Research shows that people who smoke tobacco products are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 outcomes,” Govender said.

“They are more likely to require mechanical ventilators, ICU, and are more likely to die.”

South Africa’s continued ban on the sale of tobacco products as part of the government’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 has been the source of much controversy.

Although officially decisions around COVID-19 mitigation measures are taken by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been regarded as the main proponent of the ban.

She has claimed smoking increases the potential spread of COVID-19, particularly in poorer communities where individuals share cigarettes or use saliva when rolling hand-made sticks.

However, multiple surveys and studies have shown the ban does not appear to be working, with many people still able to get their hands on illegal cigarettes, an underground industry which was doing well even before government’s ban.

A UCT report titled “Lighting up the illicit cigarette market” surveyed 16,000 smokers between 29 April and 11 May 2020 and found 90% were still able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown.

The ban has also driven the prices of these illicit cigarettes through the roof, with the report revealing the price per cigarette increased by an average of 4.4% each day during the 13 days that the survey was conducted.

Certain groups representing poorer communities have claimed the price surge has increased the trend of cigarette-sharing, counteracting the intended effect of the ban.

The early studies the minister has cited do give an indication that smokers may be more susceptible, although the scope and variables of this research leave them open to criticism.

Additionally, a study from France claimed that smokers are 80% less like likely to contract COVID-19 than non-smokers.

The Hôpitaux de Paris and Pasteur Institute claimed a substance in cigarettes – likely nicotine – could be responsible for increased resistance to the initial infection.

However, CANSA’s Lorraine Govender told MyBroadband that there was sufficient evidence that smokers are more likely to die if they contract COVID-19.

Cigarettes leave you vulnerable

Govender explained since COVID-19 affects the respiratory system and smoking likewise weakens the lungs – a critical part thereof – there is sufficient scientific evidence that smokers are more likely to die should they get diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Tobacco smoke weakens the immune system and compromises the ability of the lungs to fight viral and bacterial infections. Having optimal lung function is critical when dealing with a virus such as COVID-19 that primarily attacks respiratory health,” Govender said.

She acknowledged that the ban may be tough on mental health and cause anguish for many, but added that it has provided more reasons for smokers to kick the habit.

“The ban on the sale of tobacco products intended to improve COVID 19 outcomes, while not sensitive to the needs of those addicted to tobacco and forcing many to go cold-turkey, may have provided the incentive for others to quit the smoking habit for good,” Govender said.

“Quitting smoking can be a real challenge for most tobacco smokers and while some may be able to quit cold turkey, others may experience withdrawal symptoms which may be unpleasant but are temporary,” Govender stated.

Govender explained that quitting smoking results in near-immediate benefits and could potentially reduce the risk of dying from COVID-19.

“In 24 hours, risks of strokes and heart attacks reduce. In two weeks the lung function improves. From one month the lung and immune system are starting to get better, which is key in the face of a respiratory illness like COVID-19,” Govender said.

Govender said while the country is losing out on tax on legitimate cigarette sales, smoking generally costs the economy far more with regards to its impact on the health sector.

“It is true that revenue is lost to illicit trade, and it also true that the harm to the economy annually amounting to R59 billion, outweighs tax from tobacco of R12 billion.”

Inconsistent measures

What many have pointed out is an apparent inconsistency from the government with regards to which lockdown measures are regarded as more effective in curbing the spread of the virus.

The ban on alcohol sales was considered to be an effective measure, due to the abuse thereof often leading to medical incidents which require hospitalisation or care that may impede facilities’ abilities to assist COVID-19 patients.

However, the government has now chosen to allow the sale of alcohol for home consumption under lockdown level 3.

Additionally, the congregation of large numbers of people poses a great risk to the quick spread of the virus, but places of worship are now able to resume services with up to 50 members in attendance.

The cigarette ban is being challenged in court by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) and British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA).

The matter involving FITA is set to be heard by a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court on 9 and 10 June 2020.

Now read: Liquor companies push for South African bars to sell alcohol for home consumption