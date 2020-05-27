What will happen to “hotspots” when South Africa moves to level 3

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of “hotspots”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 24 May that South Africa would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June 2020.

However, he said the government has identified “coronavirus hotspots” around the country where infections are increasing at a fast pace, which will receive a “differentiated approach”.

This resulted in some confusion, with South Africans remaining uncertain as to whether restrictions would remain in place in these hotspots.

“Clarity has been sought on the presentation made by the Minister of Health to the NCOP yesterday regarding the determination of alert levels for hotspots,” Mkhize said.

“An old slide was presented stating hotspots would remain at level 4.”

“That slide is now outdated and was inadvertently in a presentation that had been updated,” he said.

This slide was part of a presentation which was completed before the government decided on its final approach for relaxing lockdown restrictions.

Mkhize confirmed that the whole country would move to alert level 3 as of 1 June 2020, including “hotspot” areas.

“As announced by President Ramaphosa on 24 May, we confirm that the whole country will move to alert level 3 on 1 June 2020,” he said.

Classification of hotspots

Mkhize said the government has identified several COVID-19 hotspots – areas that have more than five infected people per 100,000, or where cases are increasing rapidly.

“As it stands, the government has immediately taken steps to intervene in areas that are regarded as hotspots by deploying experts and specialists who will implement measures to curb the spread,” Mkhize said.

“These areas also require heightened levels of tracing of contacts of positive patients, ensuring that those who are positive remain in quarantine/isolation and those who cannot self-quarantine are accommodated in quarantine facilities provided by provinces.”

“This will limit the risk of further infection to other members of the communities, including their families,” he said.

These hotspots will not be subject to a different set of regulations and will move to alert level 3 with the rest of the country – but may be moved back to a higher alert level if the spread of the virus is not contained.

“If the spread of the infection is not contained… the government will make a determination on whether to return that specific area to alert level 4 or 5,” he said.

“This, therefore, means that as the whole country moves to level 3, there will be a constant assessment of each and every area and its rate of infection.”

Behaviour must change

Mkhize stressed the importance of social behaviour in curbing the spread of the virus, stating that members of communities must observe social distancing and constantly wash their hands.

Wearing a face mask is also required, and staying at home remains extremely important for those employees who can work from home and those who are not required to return to work.

“For those employees who must still go to work, they must embrace the new way of life which will protect them, their families, and their coworkers,” Mkhize said.

The full statement by Mkhize is shown in the tweet below.