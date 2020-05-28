Latest COVID-19 case numbers in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced that the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in South Africa has reached 25,937.

This is an increase of 1,673 cases from the 24,264 cases reported on Tuesday 26 May.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths has increased to 552, which is an increase of 28 over the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health said it has conducted 654,996 tests to date, 29,005 of which were conducted over the last day.

Recoveries to date are 13,451 – which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

Globally, coronavirus cases topped 5.7 million globally on Wednesday, while deaths have exceeded 352,000, with more than 2.45 million recoveries.

The table below shows the number of recorded cases and deaths in each province across South Africa.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 16,893 391 Gauteng 3,167 31 Eastern Cape 3,047 70 KwaZulu-Natal 2,186 49 Free State 221 6 Limpopo 141 3 Mpumalanga 106 0 North West 128 1 Northern Cape 48 1

Shortage resolved

The Department of Health previously experienced a steep decline in daily tests, stating that it was experiencing issues in maintaining the number of daily COVID-19 tests due to a shortage of materials.

“As a country, we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents,” the department said.

“We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries.”

“We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from other suppliers all over the world,” the department added.

The Department seems to have now resolved this shortage, with the number of tests increasing to just under 30,000 over the past day.