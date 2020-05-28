Here is when you can buy alcohol under level 3 lockdown

Following the announcement by Ramaphosa that South Africa will move to COVID-19 alert level 3 on 1 June, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has provided clarity on the restrictions to be implemented at this level of lockdown.

As part of lowering the lockdown alert level, many restrictions will be relaxed and most of the economy will be opened up.

Under level 3 wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops, and informal traders. Alcohol will also be allowed to be sold at certain times.

The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited however, with Dlamini-Zuma citing the health risks associated with smoking and sharing cigarettes as the reason for this restriction.

The 20:00-05:00 curfew in force under level 4 will be lifted, and people will be allowed to exercise outside at any time of the day.

Rules for restaurants will also change, and they will now be allowed to offer delivery, collection, and drive-through services.

Places of worship – including churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques – will also be allowed to open under level 3 of the lockdown.

Sale of alcohol during level 3

While the sale of alcohol is allowed under level 3, there are certain restrictions on when and where South Africans will be able to buy liquor.

Dlamini-Zulu said the sale of alcohol will only be permitted for off-site consumption, with pubs and taverns prohibited from reopening.

South Africans will be able to buy alcohol between 09:00 and 17:00 from Monday to Thursday during level 3 of the national lockdown, she said.

The sale of alcohol will not be allowed on Friday, Saturdays, Sundays, or public holidays.

Ecommerce deliveries of alcohol will also be allowed during these hours. No onsite consumption of alcohol will be allowed.

Additionally, no special or events liquor licences may be approved for the duration of the national state of disaster.

