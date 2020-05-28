How lockdown alert levels are determined, and what will happen to hotspots

South Africa will move to alert level 3 of the national lockdown on 1 June, which will see the easing of many level 4 restrictions.

Opening up the economy, lifting the curfew, easing restrictions on exercise, and allowing the sale of alcohol were widely welcomed.

While level 3 will only kick in next week, there are already questions as to when the government expects to lower the national lockdown to alert level 2.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said it is too early to comment on lowering the alert level.

She said deciding on changing the lockdown alert level will depend on the spread of the virus during level 3.

Dlamini Zuma added that it is possible that, under the new differentiated risk strategy, some areas will enter alert level 2 before others.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the differentiated approach to deal with areas that have far higher levels of infection and transmission, called coronavirus hotspots, on Sunday.

A hotspot is defined as an area that has more than 5 infected people per every 100,000 people or where new infections are increasing at a fast pace.

Current coronavirus hotspots include Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Cape Town.

The other areas that are hotspots include the West Coast, Overberg and Cape Winelands, Chris Hani district in the Eastern Cape, and iLembe district in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are particularly concerned about the situation in the city of Cape Town and in the Western Cape generally, which now has more than half the total infections in the country,” said Ramaphosa.

The list of hotspot areas will be reviewed every two weeks depending on the progression of the virus.

5 alert levels

Ramaphosa previously gave basic guidelines about the five alert levels:

Level 1 means that most normal activity can resume, with precautions and health guidelines followed at all times.

Level 2 involves the further easing of restrictions, but the maintenance of physical distancing and restrictions on some leisure and social activities to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Level 3 involves the easing of some restrictions, including on work and social activities, to address a high risk of transmission.

Level 4 means that some activity can be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions required to limit community transmission and outbreaks.

Level 5 means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

The image below provides an overview of the 5 levels.

How lockdown alert levels are determined

The latest regulations state the minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs must, upon recommendation of the health minister, determine the alert level at national, provincial, metropolitan, and district level.

The national alert level will automatically apply to all provinces, metropolitan areas and districts unless a different alert level is determined for these areas.

Under the new system, the movement of persons in and out of a coronavirus hotspot may be restricted.

To determine whether an area is a coronavirus hotspot by considering:

The number of active cases per 100,000 population. The rate of increase in active cases. The availability of hospital beds and related resources. Any other factor relevant for the purposes of containment of COVID-19.

The minister of health must oversee the implementation of a plan, developed in consultation with the provincial MEC for health, to contain the spread of infection in a hotspot.

