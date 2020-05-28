Social visits “absolutely not allowed” under Level 3 lockdown

Update: This article originally stated that family visits would be allowed under lockdown Alert Level 3, quoting Jackson Mthembu. The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has since contradicted Mthembu’s statement. The article has been updated to reflect this new information.

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has stated that social visits are absolutely not allowed under South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations for Alert Level 3.

This contradicts information from provided in a press conference earlier today by Jackson Mthembu, the Minister in the Presidency.

Mthembu had said that people would be allowed to visit family, so long as they did not cross provincial, district, or metropolitan boundaries to do so.

Mthembu was responding to a question regarding why government was allowing small church gatherings for people’s spiritual and emotional well-being, but not allowing people to visit family.

One of the biggest surprises of the Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations was that places of worship — including churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques — will be allowed to open under strict conditions.

This includes a limit of 50 people, social distancing will have to be observed, and all worshippers and participants will have to wear face masks.

The video embedded at the end of the article starts playing where Mthembu begins answering the question regarding visiting family.

Alert Level 3

All of South Africa will move to Alert Level 3 on 1 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops, and informal traders. Alcohol will also be allowed to be sold at certain times.

The current 20:00 – 05:00 curfew will be lifted, and people will be allowed to exercise outside during extended hours.

Accommodation and domestic air travel will be allowed for business under alert level 3, which will be phased in on dates to be announced.

Rules for restaurants will also change, and they will now be allowed to offer delivery, collection, and drive-through services.

