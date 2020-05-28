It’s official – You have to wear a mask when walking, jogging, or cycling

The newly published regulations governing alert level 3 of the national lockdown clearly state that a mask must be worn while doing exercise.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma released the level 3 lockdown regulations today.

Under level 3 people are allowed to exercise between the hours of 06:00 and 18:00, provided that the exercise is not done in organised groups.

The rules also require people who exercise adhere to health protocols and social distancing measures.

Many runners and cyclists questioned whether the new regulations mean they have to wear a mask while exercising – the answer is yes.

Daniel Pretorius, a partner at Bowmans, told MyBroadband the regulations governing level 3 provide that a mask must be worn while doing exercise.

“Regulation 33(1)(e) specifically requires persons doing exercise to adhere to health protocols,” Pretorius said.

He added that regulation 33(2) provides that a person must wear a face mask when in a public place.

“Regulation 33(3) provides that no person is allowed in a public place if he or she is not wearing a face mask.”

There is, however, no clarity on what the penalty is for people who do not wear a mask while exercising.

“The regulations do not impose any specific penalty for non-compliance with the above-mentioned obligations during level 3,” said Pretorius.

Regulations related to exercise

The image below shows the regulations governing level 3.

