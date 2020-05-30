29,240 COVID-19 cases in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed a total of 29,240 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa as of 29 May 2020.

This is an increase of 1,837 cases compared with the confirmed cases noted on 28 May.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has risen to 611, an increase of 34 from yesterday’s figure.

The National Department of Health said it has conducted 680,175 tests to date, 24,452 of which were conducted over the last day.

Recoveries to date are 15,093– which translates to a recovery rate of 52.4%.

Below is the provincial breakdown of confirmed cases and deaths.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 18,906 437 Gauteng 3,583 31 Eastern Cape 3,583 80 KwaZulu-Natal 2,428 50 Free State 231 8 Limpopo 170 3 North West 143 1 Mpumalanga 112 0 Northern Cape 52 1

Gauteng details strategy to tackle hotspots

Gauteng Premier David Makhura earlier on Friday detailed the province’s strategy for cracking down on so-called hotspots – areas where the spread rate of COVID-19 is notably high.

The province has exceeded its screening and testing targets, he said, with more than 3,000 tests conducted every day and more than 5 million screenings conducted to date.

“There are days when we test more than 6,000 people per day,” Makhura said. “Our target was to screen 5 million people by the end of May. We have surpassed that target.”

Makhura said that Gauteng would focus on a ward-based response during level 3.

“We will identify areas of high risk and places where people are not observing social distancing or are not wearing masks, etc.”

“In the areas where the infection rate has been low, we protect those areas by non-pharmaceutical interventions,” he added.

Teams will be deployed to each ward depending on the location’s level of COVID-19 infection.