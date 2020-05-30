30,967 COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Africa – a daily increase of 1,727

South Africa has recorded a total of 30,967 COVID-19 cases as of 30 May, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. This is an increase of 1,727 cases in the last 24 hours.

32 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded since yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the virus to 643.

According to the minister, 701,883 COVID-19 tests have been performed to date, with 21,708 of those conducted in the last 24 hours.

An additional 1,023 recoveries were recorded since yesterday’s announcement, which means the total number of confirmed recoveries now stands at 16,116.

This translates to a recovery rate of about 52%, slightly lower than Friday’s 52.4%.

Provincial statistics

The Western Cape still has the highest number of confirmed cases of any province – 20,160 – which is more than five times the number of confirmed cases of Gauteng, with the second highest at 3,773.

It also leads with regards to the number of deaths attributed to the virus, with 465 recorded in the province, followed by the Eastern Cape with 82 KwaZulu-Natal with 52.

The table below shows the number of recorded COVID-19 cases and deaths in each province as of 30 May.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 20,160 465 Gauteng 3,773 31 Eastern Cape 3,759 82 KwaZulu-Natal 2,476 52 Free State 261 8 Limpopo 173 3 North West 162 1 Mpumalanga 113 0 Northern Cape 57 1

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 30 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/bF9hZCHS4D — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 30, 2020

Backlog of tests

Minister Mkhize on Friday said South Africa has about 80,000 unprocessed COVID-19 specimens, due to a a shortage of testing kits.

“This challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally,” Mkhize stated.

“We continue to engage suppliers all over the world and have issued licenses through South African Health Products Regulatory Authority as part of mitigating this capacity challenge.”

According to the Department of Health, at least 96,480 specimens hadn’t been processed by 25 May.